Watch Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen go wild in the mountains in hilarious Swiss tourism advert

There more’s to fall in the Swiss mountains than yodelling, and this new Switzerland Tourism (ST) promo video brings out the big guns to prove it.

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer and Danish acting legend Mads Mikkelsen (Bond villain, TV Hannibal Lecter and other scary parts) get in touch with nature in hilarious fashion in “Falling for Autumn”. And it really does make you yearn for a relaxing holiday, hiking among the country’s majestic slopes.

It’s all a bit meta – a promo about the filming of a promo. But it’s absolutely brilliant, with Federer left twiddling his thumbs while Mikkelsen goes AWOL to hug trees, eat moss and immerse himself in a chilly-looking lake. Then Federer decides that sounds like a good idea too.

Falling for Autumn | Switzerland Tourism - YouTube Watch On

Mikkelsen is magnificent in the clip, but we did wonder why the makers didn’t stay on brand and choose a Swiss actor… until we Googled “living Swiss actors”. David Bennent and Vincent Perez don’t quite have the same headline grabbing potential.

Besides, Federer makes up for it, flying the flag by wearing a pair of Swiss brand On Running’s shoes. Then again, he is a hands-on partner for the brand so you’d expect him to take the opportunity for some product placement.

Switzerland is generally known for its winter and summer seasons. With this campaign, Switzerland Tourism is aiming to break with this seasonal pattern and make autumn an essential time for visiting the country.

“This collaboration with Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen is a perfect reflection of our vision of autumn in Switzerland: a season that blends nature, elegance and tradition,” explains André Hefti, Chief Marketing Officer of ST.

Switzerland is becoming an increasingly popular destination at this time of year, and hotels are adapting to stay open longer to accommodate this growing demand.