The "superb" Suunto Vertical is perfect for multi-day adventures, and it just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon Prime Day

With features that place it in line with the very best GPS watches on the market, the Suunto Vertical is a great choice for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking trips, but this premium sports watch comes at a premium price – until now.

Amazon Prime Day doesn't kick off till next week, but right now, you can pick up the Suunto Vertical for just $499 at Amazon. That's a healthy 21% off the regular asking price for this GPS watch and the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon.

The Suunto Vertical is a big, rugged GPS watch that's just begging to be taken on adventures. It's designed as a rival to the Garmin Enduro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra – and if you're a keen hiker or trail runner, it's highly recommended.

When former Advnture editor Cat Ellis took it out on the trails, she noted its brilliant battery life, excellent maps and great in-app route planner.

"The Suunto Vertical is a joy to use on the roads, but it really comes into its own when you're heading off the beaten path. Maps and navigation are fantastic, with the watch and mobile app working beautifully together to guide you in the right direction," says Cat.

If you're not in the US, you'll find the best deals on the Suunto Vertical near you at the bottom of this article.

The display is a color memory-in-pixel (MiP) panel with a bright backlight. It's less striking than the OLED display of the Apple Watch Ultra or Garmin Epix, but it's easily readable even in bright sunlight, and opting for a less striking screen really pays off in terms of battery life.

