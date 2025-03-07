Runners can now hit the trails with a clearer conscience in Kathmandu's new greener gear for spring and summer

By
published

The Seeker range of running apparel includes materials that have been recycled or derived from carbon emissions

Kathmandu Seeker range
The latest Kathmandu kit is available now (Image credit: Kathmandu)

As pressure on outdoor brands to adopt environmentally friendly processes heats up faster than the planet itself, Kathmandu is trying to stay ahead of the pack with its new range of running gear.

The brand's new Seeker collection combines recycled materials and fabrics derived from carbon emissions, both aimed at minimising its impact on the wild world.

In order to make the ground-breaking fabric, emissions are captured from steel mills and converted into yarn through a gas fermentation process. This yarn is then used in the latest Kathmandu clothing.

The new range also uses fabrics derived from recycled plastic waste like old car tires. End-of-life tires are often incinerated after use, releasing harmful toxins into the atmosphere. Instead, innovative Q-Cycle technology turns this waste into fabric, which has been included in products in the Seeker range.

Karinda Robinson, general manager of product at Kathmandu, said: "We prioritised both sustainable innovation and style when designing the range, and focused on versatility, adaptability and comfort.

"The launch of our Seeker range, made mostly from carbon recycling technology, marks another proud milestone in our sustainability journey, as we continue working to reduce our climate impact.”

Kathmandu Seekers

The new Kathmandu Seeker fleece jackets (Image credit: Kathmandu)

As well as being made with more sustainable processes, the range is designed to be lightweight, breathable and quick drying with the ability to withstand low, medium and high sweat activity

The Seeker 2.5L rain jacket, for example, is made from lightweight 100% recycled nylon and is designed to keep you dry with a PFAS-free Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish.

The full Seeker range of fleeces, quarter zips, t-shirts, tank tops, joggers, and more is available on the Kathmandu website.

For more on sustainability, check out our expert guide to sustainable running.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

