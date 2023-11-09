Hoka and Satisfy Running team up to create a new take on the classic Clifton
Two top French outdoor brands, Hoka and Satisfy, join forces on the Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS with stylish results
Two of the most famous outdoor gear brands in France, Hoka and Satisfy Running, have collaborated on a technical running upgrade to the Hoka Clifton, turning a lifestyle classic into a bona fide performance-focused model.
The result – Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS – will be available from 18 November in two colorways. Details on pricing have yet to be released.
When the brands posted the announcement on Instagram, some of the comments were a little bemused. “On [the] Hoka website, Clifton LS is a lifestyle shoes, not for running,” said one.
Satisfy Running quickly responded: “We worked with the team at @hoka to elevate the Clifton LS silhouette to take it from lifestyle to performance. Our athletes do their daily runs in these. @stiandhl”
That tag is endurance runner Stian Dahl Sommerseth, who appears in the promo image for the new shoes
The Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS will come in white and black/brown/navy colorways, with a mesh and ripstop nylon upper to that's breathable, tough, and water-resistant, and a toggle lace-lock system for a secure fit. There’s also a classic Hoka chunky molded EVA midsole and Durabrasion Rubber outsole, with Satisfy’s branding adorning the toecap.
Will it a case of style over substance, or will it be a serious contenders when it comes the best road running shoes? We’ll find out soon…
