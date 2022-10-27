See hikers risk an antler to the face photographing Grand Teton moose up close

A group of tourists risked serious injury at Grand Teton National Park last week, when they approached a pair of moose relaxing under a tree, and got within a few feet of the animals to take photos.

The incident was recorded by another park visitor, who used their phone's zoom function and kept back to a safe distance. In the video, at least four people take a break from their fall hike approach the pair of animals, which thankfully kept their cool and ignored them.

The video, which you can watch below, was recorded by Instagram user sistalis (opens in new tab) and shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab) – an account that highlights bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty.

"I was up the road by my vehicle and zoomed all the way in on these fools!" said the uploader. "There is a huge bull moose and female bedded down at the base of that golden tree!"

According to tour company National Park Trips (opens in new tab), there are around 800 moose at Grand Teton National Park, and although they are usually docile animals, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive if they or their young are threatened.

The National Park Service (opens in new tab) warns visitors that the most important thing is to give moose plenty of room. if you do come across one at close range (they can be surprisingly well camouflaged for such large animals), try to avoid being spotted. If the moose does see you, talk to it calmly while you back away, and avoid any aggressive or startling behavior.

If you believe that the moose may be about to charge, aim to get behind something solid like a building, car, or large rock. Unlike when bears charge, it's OK to run if a moose attacks. Although they can move fast, they rarely chase, and if they do, it's unlikely to be for long.

