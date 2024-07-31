Shimano Pledges $10M to help build mountain bike trails worldwide

Bike parts manufacturer Shimano has announced that it is donating $10 million over the next 10 years to support global mountain bike trail-building projects, as part of an initiative called Trail Born.

With the aim of increasing and sustaining mountain bike trails and trail access globally, the Trail Born Fund, says Shimano, will deliver an unprecedented level of industry support, over the next 10 years, to encourage and facilitate trail projects and trail advocacy organizations.

Working closely with these trusted partners, Shimano will try to ensure meaningful and sustainable gains are made – both on a local and global scale.

Shimano highlights just how expensive trail building can be. Despite the publicity images the company has released alongside with this announcement, it’s not just a case of sending a few people out into the woods with some spades.

“Building and maintaining great trails is expensive. Really expensive,” Shimano emphasizes. “Cost typically ranges from $10,000 to $45,000 per mile, which includes everything from permitting and impact studies to tools, materials, and labour.”

But Shimano believes the return on investment is priceless.

“Supporting trail building and trail advocacy helps protect and expand trail access,” the company said in a statement. “And that means more places for all of us to ride – and more opportunities for new riders, like kids, to discover this amazing sport.”

Initially focused on “select areas in North America, Europe, and Oceania", Shimano already has plans to expand into Asia, Africa, and Central and South America by 2026.