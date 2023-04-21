The best sunglasses 2023: for hikes and mountaineering missions

For hikers, having the best sunglasses is important. For mountaineers and anyone else who adventures above the snow line or at high altitudes, they're absolutely vital. While a broken bone or a sprained ankle will heal, your eyes are not so easily repaired, so it's crucial to look after them properly.

The best sunglasses for hikers and mountaineers are designed to effectively filter out UV-rays – which can damage your eyelid, cornea, lens and retina – while giving you enough clarity to enjoy your adventures. These sunglasses typically have Category 3 and Category 4 lenses.

Category 3 are the most common and quality shades generally feature these lenses. They're perfect for driving, enjoying a drink outside, skiing and, yes, those times when you lace up your best hiking boots and hit the trails. Category 3 glasses are also fine for most alpine-style missions, up until we get into the realms of high altitude mountaineering or desert trekking.

Category 4 are the most protective of all sunglasses. They let in so little light that they're illegal to drive in! However, if you're up Everest, this is what you'll want. So, if you're off into the backcountry – or just after some stylish new shades – check out the best sunglasses we've tested below. Alternatively, if you're a speed merchant, check out our guide to the best trail running sunglasses.

The best sunglasses

Best non-polarized sunglasses

1. Scott Vector An excellent pair of all-round outdoor sunglasses Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 32g / 1.1oz Category: 3 Frame colors: Gray / Black Matt / Crystal Pink / Submariner Blue / Soft Teal Green Lens colors: Clear / Red Chrome / Gray / Pink Chrome / Gold Chrome / Green Chrome Lens options: Scott Precision Optics UV protection: 100% VLT: 10% Extras: Sports case and microfiber bag Suitability: Activities on and off the mountain Reasons to buy + Strong, flexible frame + Close and secure fitting to face + Slits for ventilation Reasons to avoid - Lenses could be bigger

Scott Vectors are a comfortable, close-fitting pair of sunglasses, with a Fusion frame and no-slip soft nose pads. The frame has some flex in it but feels very sturdy and has rubber-coated tips at the end of the arms to help keep the sunglasses in place.

The lenses are large for this style of sunglasses, but they don’t have quite as much height as a lens in, say, a classic round frame. The Vectors are available with a range of lens options, all with the Scott Precision Optics quality label. The Red Chrome lenses are a Category 3 lens and have narrow slits at the top and side of each lens to help improve airflow and stop the glasses from steaming up. They have 100% UV protection but are not polarized.

Best polarized sunglasses

2. SunGod Sierras Fully customizable, functional-but-stylish sunglasses designed for adventure Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 25g / 0.9oz Category: 3 Frame colors: Tortoise / Black / Gray / Navy Lens colors: Rose / Smoke / Silver Blue / Green Lens options: 4KO / 4KO polarized / 8KO / 8KO polarized UV protection: 100% VLT: 11%-16% Extras: Microfiber pouch Suitability: Active lifestyle Reasons to buy + Entirely customizable + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - No case included - Small lenses without any wraparound

SunGod Sierras are designed for the modern adventurer. With a shape and style that can be used throughout daily life as well as up a mountain, these sunglasses make a good all-round performer. Like all SunGod sunglasses, you can entirely customize the frame color, lens type and polarization. The Sierra frames are good for small to medium size faces, but others are available. Sierras with less-expensive 4KO non-polarized lenses start at £70, with the 8KO polarized lenses being the premium offering. The 8KO lenses have fantastic clarity and depth of color. The frames are very flexible and light. Pop-Lock hinges mean there are no screws to come loose.

3. Oakley Clifden Modern mountaineering sunglasses in a classic style Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 38g /1.3oz Category: 3 Frame colors: Black Lens colors: Prizm / Snow / Black / Iridium / Sapphire / Deep Water Lens options: Non-polarized / polarized UV protection: 100% VLT: 8%-12% Extras: Hard case / microfiber pouch / universal leash Suitability: Hiking and mountaineering Reasons to buy + Removable side shields + Secure metal cord leash provided + Prescription options available Reasons to avoid - Cost more than Sungod sunglasses

Oakley Clifden sunglasses are classic-style shades made with mountaineering in mind. These are the only frame style in Oakley’s range that have the removable side shields required for high altitude protection. That said, the Prizm Deep Water lenses are a Cat 3 – although other lower VLT lenses are available, including Cat 4. The frame and lenses are lightweight, with some flex in the frame itself. The side shields are easy to take on and off and the wide bridge effectively reduces light access to the eyes.

The rubber-like material of the shields and nose pads help to make a secure but comfortable fit around the face. But you can’t help but have a little giggle that they’ve called this patented material Unobtainium, like in Avatar. These sunglasses are available in a range of six color and lens combinations, with lenses designed to enhance color, contrast and detail. The hard case and woven metal cord (with closed attachment points at the end of each arm) are great touches. Plus the possibility of a prescription lens will be very welcome for many users.

4. SunGod Velans Full wraparound sunglasses with great coverage and clarity Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 29g / 1oz Category: 3 Frame options: Top frame / Full frame / Top and full frame Frame colors: Black / White Lens colors: Silver Blue / Gold / Green / Iris HV Blue / Smoke / Fire Lens options: 8KO UV protection: 100% VLT: 11-89% (varies depending on color of lens) Extras: Microfiber pouch Suitability: General active outdoor use Reasons to buy + Very large lenses + Great coverage + Great visibility Reasons to avoid - A style associated with cycling - May be too wide for smaller faces

Another entry from SunGod, these Velan sunglasses are designed for a wider face shape than the SunGod Sierras. They have spherical 8KO plastic, flexible lenses that come under SunGod’s famous Lifetime Guarantee (though not for scratches, loss or theft). Any breakages can be replaced free of charge. There is a wide range of lens choices available, with a full range of visible light transmissions, which you can customize to suit your needs.

The wraparound style provides great visibility, especially in the middle of the face. We tested these sunglasses with Category 3 polarized lenses, but other lenses are available in Category 2 or photochromic lenses in a variety of tints. Other colors are also available – in fact, this product can be customized to pretty much whichever color you like, making a pair of sunglasses that are very much your own. The price is very much dictated by the lens and style you choose, so different prices in the same model are possible.

Best cat 4 sunglasses

5. Vuarnet ICE Round Classic-looking, very durable sunglasses, designed for high altitude mountaineering Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 41g / 1.4oz Category: 4 Frame colors: Amber / Matt Black / Matt Blue / Crystal / Blue / Tortoise Lens colors: Blue Flash / Blue Polarlynx / Skilynx / Blue Polar / Pure Gray / Eclipse / Gray Polar / Gold / Pure Brown Bronze Flash / Silver Flash Lens options: Non-polarized / polarized UV protection: 100% VLT: 5%-11% Extras: Leather case, cleaning cloth Suitability: Extreme light conditions such as encountered when mountaineering Reasons to buy + Premium mineral glass lenses + Removable side shield and bridge + Adjustable arms + Two-year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Very dark - May not fit people with smaller faces

From the moment you open the box, these Vuarnet ICE Round sunglasses feel premium. Like a classic watch, these sunglasses are clearly designed to last a long time and to be used year upon year as the only pair of sunglasses you’ll ever need in the snow or at altitude (though obviously you wouldn’t go for a Cat 4 lens for everyday use, since they’re far too dark). They come in a stylish white leather protective case with attachment loop, which includes a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The frames are made of high-strength bio nylon with adjustable sleeves that can be bent into place to fit your head. The sun protection is excellent: there are removable side shields that are easy to take in and out. The bridge has an insert piece that can be taken out too, allowing the Vuarnet ICE Round sunglasses to be converted into a more everyday look for off the mountains.

The lenses are a natural mineral lens that provide the sharpest vision possible in extreme light conditions. They feel like a very strong material compared to other sunglasses in this guide. There is a choice of 11 color and lens combinations including both Cat 3 and Cat 4 options. The sunglasses come with a two-year warranty.

6. Bollé Adventurer High-performance photochromic sunglasses for hiking up to high altitude level in varying light Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 37g / 1.3oz Category: 4 Frame colors: Black Matte / Forest Black Matte (ie, green) / White Matte Lens colors: Matte / Black Lens options: Phantom Black Gun / Solace4 UV protection: 100% VLT: 5% Extras: Cord Suitability: Hiking and mountaineering Reasons to buy + Photochromic – they adapt as you climb + Anti-fog lenses + Side shields Reasons to avoid - Not much choice of color - Can't remove side shields

The Bollé Adventurer sunglasses are, unsurprisingly, designed for adventure. In the frame shape of classic glacier glasses, they come in either photochromic Phantom lenses or Solace4, Bollé’s new mineral glass lens designed specifically for the mountains (Category 4).

There are three choices of frame color to go with the mineral lenses (black, white or dark green) but black only for photochromic lenses. The lenses have great optic clarity and anti-fog as well as 100% UV protection.

The sunglasses include built-in side shields and bridge piece. Unlike other available models on the market, these side shields do not fold down or come off. The Thermogrip nose pieces are adjustable to fit the shape of your face and are hydrophilic – although we’re not really sure how this property affects things in practice. Thermogrip is also used on the tips for a more comfortable fit. A cord leash is provided, with holes in the frame, at the end of the arms, to attach it to.

Best budget sunglasses

Tifosi Swick sunglasses Lightweight, stylish, robust and multifunctional sunnies, which are affordable and ideal for all kinds of trail outings Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 26g /0.9oz Category: 3 Frame colors: : Onyx blue fade / Crystal clear / Satin black & crimson / Crimson & raven / Midnight navy / Vapor / Brown fade / Onyx fade / Blackout Lens colors: New blue / Smoke yellow / Smoke red / Smoke Yellow / Smoke bright blue / Smoke / Brown / Clear / Smoke Lens options: Scratch-resistant polycarbonate UV protection: 100% VLT: Unspecified Extras: Microfibre cleaning pouch Suitability: Trail activities ranging from hiking to biking at sea level and in lower hills Reasons to buy + Scratch resistant + Robust and flexible frame + Close and secure fitting to face Reasons to avoid - No case included - One size only, which won't work for people with small faces - No side coverage

With multiple lens and frame color options, Tifosi’s Swick sunglasses manage to be both super stylish and completely unpretentious looking, while serving a real purpose from a purely functional point of view when you’re out on the trails. Comfortable to wear, the flexible and robust nylon Grilamid TR-90 Frame has a seemingly basic design, but the arms and nose pads keep these lightweight sunnies firmly in place no matter what you’re doing, so we have enjoyed testing them while hiking, biking and running.

The nose pads are hydrophilic (so the grip they supply increases the more you sweat), and the glide coating on the arms is made to reduce bounce. The integrated hinge is also designed to avoid catching and pulling hair. Polycarbonate lenses are scratch-Resistant and shatterproof, and rated as category 3, they’re ideal for wearing while exploring terrain from sea level up to low alpine areas. Extremely durable, very versatile and super affordable, these sunnies are a great adventure companion for everyone except small-faced high-altitude mountaineers.

7. Quechua Adult Hiking Sunglasses MH580 Affordable Category 4 sunglasses for high-altitude hiking and mountaineering Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 30g / 1oz Category: 4 Frame colors: Black Lens colors: Carbon Gray Lens options: Polycarbonate UV protection: 100% VLT: 8% Extras: Retention strap Suitability: Hiking and mountaineering Reasons to buy + Some of the cheapest on test + Two-year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Very dark - Relatively small lenses - Not particularly comfortable frames

Sometimes you don’t want to jump in at the deep end and buy an expensive or high-tech piece of kit. Maybe you’re just testing the water in an activity or can’t justify the high cost, even if the product might last you a lifetime. If that’s you, the very reasonably priced Quechua range of sunglasses may well be what you’re looking for. What’s better is that budget doesn’t necessarily mean cheap and nasty – these sunglasses performed very well on test.

The Quechua have all the basic features covered. The wraparound frame is a close fit and, although the lenses are quite small, your vision isn’t impeded. The polycarbonate lenses block 100% UV light and are polarized. Although they are very shock resistant, they are also quite prone to scratches. This model is rated Category 4, with very dark lenses designed for exceptionally strong sunlight (high mountains), absorbing between 92% and 97% of visible light. If you’re not adventuring at this level and want a less dark lens, Decathlon’s Quechua range also has sunnies with Category 3 dark lenses designed for strong sunlight (sea and mountains), which absorb between 82% and 92% of visible light.

The frame is made of a bio-sourced polymer and is quite stiff, which could become uncomfortable with all-day use at the end of the arms and on the nose pads. Having an elasticated leash is a great addition, which is easy to take on and off as you wish. The sunglasses also have a two-year guarantee.

8. BLOC Pilot Stylish everyday sunglasses that work well on the hills Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 30g / 1oz Category: 3 Frame colors: Black / Gun Lens colors: Black-Gray / Tort-Gray / Red Mirror / Blue Mirror Lens options: XTR Karbon8 UV protection: 100% VLT: 8%-18% Extras: Soft pouch Suitability: Everyday adventures Reasons to buy + More stylish than some cheap sunglasses + Lightweight and minimal Reasons to avoid - Quite brittle frames - No side coverage - Small lenses

BLOC Pilot sunglasses are metal-framed and aviator-style, about the size of a pair of reading glasses. Another entry at the budget end of the range, this is a less sporty look that can be worn both on and off the hill. They are lightweight and minimal, although the frame materials do not have much give at all. The nose pads are adjustable, allowing some flexibility in fit, and are also hypoallergenic. Having a small point of contact helps to reduce sweat and there is plenty of air flow.

This pair of BLOC Pilots are in Category 3, but other lenses available if you’d prefer Category 2. There is no case, but they do come with a cloth pouch that offers some protection from accidental scratching. The lenses are effective but quite small due to the style and there is no side coverage to block out excessive light.

Sunglasses comparison table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best sunglasses Sunglasses Price Category Weight Lens options UV protection VLT Suitability Scott Vector £84.99 (UK) / €89.90 (EU) / Currently unavailable in the US 3 32g / 1.1oz Scott Precision Optics 100% 10% Activities on and off the mountain SunGod Sierras $90-$180 (US) / £70-£115 (UK) 3 25g / 0.9oz 4KO / 4KO polarized / 8KO / 8KO polarized 100% 11%-16% Active lifestyle Oakley Clifden $211-$261 (US) / £214 (UK) 3 38g /1.3oz Non-polarized / polarized 100% 8%-12% Hiking and mountaineering SunGod Velans $155-$215 (US) / £115-£160 (UK) 3 29g / 1oz 8KO 100% 11% General active outdoor use Vuarnet ICE Round $279-$360 (US) / £230-£296 (UK) 4 41g / 1.4oz Non-polarized / polarized 100% 5%-11% Extreme light conditions such as encountered when mountaineering Bollé Adventurer $110-$170 (US) / £90-£165 (UK) 4 37g / 1.3oz Phantom Black Gun / Solace4 100% 5% Hiking and mountaineering Tifosi Swick sunglasses $25 (US) / £30 (UK) 3 26g /0.9oz Scratch-resistant polycarbonate 100% Unspecified Trail activities ranging from hiking to biking at sea level and in lower hills Quechua MH580 £24.99 (UK) / $39.99 (US) 4 30g / 1oz Polycarbonate 100% 8% Hiking and mountaineering BLOC Pilot $45 (US) / £40 (UK) 3 30g / 1oz XTR Karbon8 100% 8%-18% Everyday adventures

How we test sunglasses

Our team of expert gear testers have taken each of the sunglasses in this guide and worn them for extended periods while out and about, walking trails and climbing the flanks of hills and mountains in various conditions and at different heights, to assess their overall performance and comfort levels. Note that although we’ve typically tested one particular lens with each pair of glasses, it’s usually possible to choose different category lenses and often different color frames too.

For more details, see how Advnture tests products.

How to choose the best sunglasses

There are myriad lens options out there, so here are some important questions to ask yourself that will help you choose the best sunglasses for your adventure.

Make sure you have the correct Category sunglasses for the activity when you’re planning to wear them (Image credit: Getty Images / Solovyova)

1. Category ratings

The most important factor when it comes to outdoor sunglasses is the type of lens they use, and specifically, how much visible light they let through.

The amount of visible light transmission (VLT) is split into four bands: the imaginatively named Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. These are sometimes abbreviated to just Cat to be less of a mouthful.

• Cat 1 sunglasses let in 46%-79% VLT so aren’t really that effective. You could wear them when it’s already overcast or just to look good.

• Cat 2 sunglasses let in 18%-45% VLT and are good for normal sunny days, without snow or altitude being added to the mix.

• Cat 3 sunglasses have 8%-17% VLT, so are ideal for use in the mountains – these are typically described as being good for sunny days at altitude without snow, or on overcast days at altitude with snow (you may still find them too dark at sea level on a standard day).

• Cat 4 have 3%-8% VLT, which is exactly what you need when adventuring at high altitude or when exploring in the mountains at altitude where it is both sunny and snow-covered. Note: Cat 4 sunglasses are so dark that in some countries – including the UK – it’s illegal to wear them while driving.

Make sure the sunglasses fit your face snugly as that will help reduce light seeping in through any gaps (Image credit: Getty Images / blyjak)

2. Fit and sizing

People often ignore this question when buying “normal life” sunglasses, just shopping by price or look, but it’s actually a rather important factor when you’re engaged in outdoor activities.

You need a pair of sunglasses that fit your face size so that you don’t get loads of extra light coming in around the edges. Or even just be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time or fall off easily. You’re probably going to be wearing these for eight hours a day, so make sure they’re a good fit.

Most brands allow you to shop by face size, although some you have to guess a bit whether you’re small, medium or large.

The carry pouch for the SunGod Velans (Image credit: SunGod)

3. Extra features

There are a host of extra little features available in hiking and mountaineering sunglasses. Some will be really key for you, and others won’t matter to you at all. It’s very personal.

For example, do the glasses come with a case to protect them, or a guarantee for when you sit on them? Do they have removable guards for extra light reduction at higher altitudes? Is the glass durable and scratch resistant? Can you attach a cord to keep them in place or maybe it even comes with a cord?

Think about your ideal and regular uses for these sunglasses and try to find some special features that will make your life easier and turn these into your favorite sunglasses.