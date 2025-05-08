“This is not a simple or easy choice” – Keen says it won’t raise prices on hiking boots and sandals to offset tariffs this year
The news comes days after Black Diamond announced up to a 25% increase on prices of climbing and hiking gear
Leading outdoor footwear brand Keen has announced it will not implement any tariff-related price hikes on its hiking boots and shoes for 2025.
The announcement follows one from Black Diamond last week stating it intends to implement price increases of up to 25% on climbing and hiking gear due to the tariffs imposed by the current administration.
In an official letter to brand partners dated May 6, Keen CEO Rory Fuerst writes: “We believe it’s important to support our retail partners and fans through this period of uncertainty. By holding our prices steady, we aim to help you maintain strong consumer relationships.”
Unlike Black Diamond, whose production operates using 41 factories in 17 countries, making it vulnerable to the effects of the tariffs, Keen owns its manufacturing facilities, including one factory in the USA, which it explains allows it to adapt to the shifting economic climate.
Despite that competitive advantage, Fuerst admits: “We recognize that this is not a simple or easy choice in today’s climate – but it’s the right one.”
In our recent article on how the tariffs might affect the price and production of outdoor gear, we explain that much of the manufacturing of gear from our favourite brands takes place in Asia in countries such as China, which is facing a 125% tariff, and in Cambodia and Vietnam, both originally threatened with 49% tariffs.
For brands such as Black Diamond and Columbia Sportswear, whose share prices have dropped as a result of these tariff increases, the higher tariffs raise their cost base, which makes it harder to maintain profit margins.
The news from Keen means, for the next seven months anyway, you can expect to be able to buy popular Keen models like the Targhee IV hiking boot, which was awarded Best Invention of 2024 by Time magazine, at the same reasonable prices as always.
Portland-based Keen is a family-owned business that launched in 2003 with the the now-iconic Newport H2 sandal, which helps adventurers navigate between water and land confidently.
