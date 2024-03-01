The best bikepacking bags 2024: clever kit-carrying solutions for your pedal-powered adventures
Gearing up for bikepacking? We’ve trail-tested some of the best bikepacking bags and cycle-touring cargo holders available
Bikepacking is a brilliant way to explore tracks, trails and lost lanes, but how you stash and carry your gear makes all the difference between an incredible outdoor adventure and a calamitous ordeal – here we suss out the best bags for bikepacking, from frame, saddle and bar bags through to packs and panniers.
Keeping your kit tidy and your steed perfectly balanced is crucial to any successful overnight or multi-day cycling escapade, and you need to be careful about how and where you pack heavier essential items such as your sleeping bag, camping mat, lightweight tent or bivy bag, little cooking stove and camping food. To get it right you really need the best bikepacking bags you can get your hands on. Fortunately, the soaring popularity of the pursuit means there is now a much larger choice of bespoke, purpose-built bikepacking bags on the market, and the days of improvising with whatever you can find are long over.
Rationalizing your gear, packing smart and being as minimalist as you can comfortably get away with remains pretty important. And, of course, the kind of bike you are using will often determine the style of pack you can use, especially in regards to frame bags, with full-suspension mountain bikes often proving a lot more problematic to pack than less-cluttered gravel bikes. But whatever you’re riding and wherever you’re planning on pedalling to, using the best bikepacking bags will immeasurably improve the experience.
The best bikepacking bags we recommend in 2024
Best long frame bag for bikepacking
1. Fjällräven Specialized Frame Bag
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Available in three sizes, so you can select the right option for your bikepacking steed of choice, this excellent bag is mounted beneath the top tube and fastens to the frame very securely in three separate directions, for a rock solid, zero-wobble fit.
All three sizes have a narrow profile, so your legs don’t brush against the bag while you’re pedalling, but this pack still offers excellent capacity (the large model boasts an impressive 5L volume). Centrally and securely located on the frame, it is the ideal place to stash non-bulky but heavy items ranging from tent pegs and poles to tools, pumps, stoves, fuel and food supplies.
The material (which includes some recycled fabrics) is tough and weatherproof, and you can wipe it down – useful, since the positioning means it gets oil and filth thrown at it from the drivechain. Access is easy (even while you’re riding) with a double-action zipper with pull-tabs to help when you have gloves on; although it does favor right-handed people, as the zip is only on the right side.
Best bikepacking frame bag for mountain bikes
2. Alpkit Bilbie
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Designed to fit snugly and securely in the triangle of your bike frame, and boasting an access zip on both sides (with oversize pull loops so you can operate them with gloves on), the Bilbie is ideal for carrying smaller items that you might want to access mid-ride without stopping, such as sunglasses, snacks and your smartphone. A protected front-facing cable port enables you to run wires out from a device that’s being kept safely inside.
It’s half-sized, so it can be used on most full-suspension mountain bikes, but being extremely secure and centrally positioned, you can also use it to stash heavier items like tools and a pump, or perhaps tent pegs. You can even fit water bottles or other heavy fluids in it (it accommodates at least a couple of beers, according to our tester).
Made primarily from lightweight but tough and tear-proof VX21 fabric (or wax cotton, for an extra tenner) with YKK Aquaguard zips, this is a reliably weatherproof bag that can take plenty of punishment. There are multiple loops on the front and top of the Bilbie, so you can choose where to employ the three Velcro straps (included), but since these are removable, care needs to be taken not to misplace them.
Best frame bag for bike-based daypacking and commuting
3. Chrome Industries 4L Doubletrack Frame Bag Medium
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A stylish pack with two separate compartments, the Chrome Industries 4L Doubletrack can be fastened to your bike frame during cycling trips and then unattached and used as a crossover bag when you’re booting about town.
Three straps fix the Doubletrack within the triangle of the frame, two looping over the top tube and one going around the upright, all of which can be tightened and fastened with a buckle. Access to the two compartments is via zips with chord pull-tabs, which can be operated with gloves on.
Separating the inner into two compartments makes sense from an organization point of view, but it does severely limit the storage capacity of the pack and, despite its name, this bag is far better suited to commuting and day riding than serious bikepacking.
Best top tube-mounted bikepacking bag
4. Alpkit Fuel Pod
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Designed to sit on top of your top tube, with a single full-length zip that’s easy to open with its oversize pull loop, this handy little bag can accommodate all kinds of tempting treats, from bananas and trail mix to energy bars and gels.
The two Velcro straps are secured to the bag, so they can’t get lost, and the front one fits around your handlebar stem while the rear one hugs the top tube. It’s robustly made, with waterproof material and a YKK AquaGuard zip, so you can keep a phone in the bag pretty safely, but there is a little bit more wobble in the Fuel Pod than in the Bilbie, so we don’t recommend stashing anything too heavy inside (a cradle is available, sold separately).
This nifty bag – perfect on its own for day trips, or as part of a more extensive setup for multi-day escapades – fits on any kind of bike.
Best small-volume and versatile top tube pack for bikepacking
5. Fjällräven Specialized Top Tube Bag
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A really versatile little top tube bag with an aerodynamic design and multiple attachments points that can be securely positioned at the front of your frame, Velcro hooked around the handlebar stem, or at the back connected to the seat post.
Waterproof in all but the most torrential rain, with excellent two-way double-zip access, this is the ideal storage place for everything from snacks and tools to smartphones, and a weatherproof portal allows you to run a cable out of the bag from a digital device.
The zips have cord pull loops that can be operated with gloves on. There are mesh pockets on the inside of the bag, which help with organization if you want to keep certain small items somewhere you can quickly put your hand on them.
Ideal for stand-alone day rides or as part of a more comprehensive bikepacking setup.
Best big-volume saddlebag for bikepacking
6. Alpkit Big Pappa 17L bag and harness
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This capacious saddlebag from creative British brand Alpkit can hold a huge amount of your most crucial and cumbersome kit (bivy bag, tarp, small sleeping bag, camping mat) without it getting in the way while you’re pedalling.
Essentially it’s a 17L dry bag with a custom-made cradle to keep it securely in place while you ride over any sort of terrain. Stick your gear in, roll the top over at least three times, clip and secure it into the rack holster and you’re off.
It’s possible to buy the bag on its own, but you can’t mount it on your bike without the rack, which is nice and easy to affix to your saddle and seat post, and keeps the whole ensemble from wobbling too much even on technical trails. At camp you can leave the cradle on your bike and take the bag off, which makes loading the bike up the next morning very quick and easy.
The bag material is very robust and weatherproof, which it needs to be as it cops a lot of muck coming off the back wheel (and the fabric finish does get grubby over time, because it’s not overly easy to clean).
The Big Papa is fiddly to use with some full-suspension mountain bikes because, unless you have a very rigid lock-out system at the back, and you’re happy to dispense with the travel, the bag can rub on the rear wheel.
Best handlebar bikepacking bag for tracks and lanes
7. Fjällräven Specialized Handlebar Bag and Rack
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the hero products from the recent collaboration between American behemoth bicycle brand Specialized and Swedish outdoor apparel and pack specialists Fjällräven, this rather retro-looking handlebar bag is capable of holding a huge amount of kit.
Rack mounted, with a very secure fit once everything is assembled correctly (which does require some degree of faff to begin with) you can stash all sorts of stuff inside this 9L space, from cooking stoves to clothing, but we would advise against packing anything particularly heavy in here if you’re riding technical tracks (the rack-supported bag can cope with weight no problem, but being bar-mounted it will affect the way your bike handles on tricky trails).
Once the rack is installed on your bike, the bag can be removed and reattached easily, which makes packing hassle free. Easily accessible from the saddle while you’re riding, and simple to open with one hand, it’s ideal for holding maps, waterproof layers, cameras and food, and the mesh pockets on the top and side increase the carry capacity even more.
The semi-rigid construction is protective and will keep all but the worst weather out, but the closure method (a popper) is a weak point (you can buy a fully waterproof cover if you want to spend yet another 25 notes).
Best handlebar bikepacking bag for technical routes
8. Alpkit Kuoka
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A large bar bag, the Kuoka can accommodate bulky items that aren’t too heavy, such as puffer jackets and other layers of clothing, and/or a lightweight sleeping bag. A double-ended dry sack, you can close one end and then stuff it full before closing the second end and attaching it to your handlebars.
One of the main advantages of this system is being able to get access to adjust weight distribution or locate a specific item from either end, without having to remove the bag from the bike or unpacking all the contents.
The Kuoka straps to your handlebars ridiculously easily, and doesn’t require the use of a mount (which keeps weight and cost down), but although the rear has been reinforced to reduced movement, it can bounce around a little bit on rougher terrain and technical trails. (If you’d prefer rock-solid stability, you can use the frame from Alpkit’s Kanga or Joey bags with the Kuoka.)
The X-Pac X11 fabric (made with 100% organic cotton and recycled polyester) is tough and hardwearing, and waterproof in all but the must biblical deluges.
Although capacious in use, the Kuoka packs flat when empty, so it’s easy to transport. Other features include a Hypalon loop for attaching a front light, and webbing ladders to use if you’d like to add more straps, or change where the main straps sit. The Kuoka can be fitted on any bike, but it works best on a mountain bike with wide bars.
Best handlebar bag for bike-based daypacking and commuting
Our expert review: