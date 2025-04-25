The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has been awarded a $250,000 grant to reconstruct and restore 12 summit trails

A dozen summit trails on popular Colorado peaks are up for a facelift after receiving $250,000 in grant money in an initiative intended to connect residents and visitors to the outdoors.

The funding, which was awarded to the The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, means that the trails leading up 12 of Colorado's highest peaks will receive basic maintenance, intensive trail reconstruction and thousands of feet restoration.

“Our iconic 14ers will now be even more accessible and safe to summit," says Governor Jared Polis, adding that the state's focus on expanding outdoor recreational opportunities must be balanced with protecting natural resources and public lands.

"This funding will help Coloradans have fun, get outside, and be active while protecting our awe-inspiring natural landscapes."

Colorado is home to 53 peaks over 14,000ft high, and despite a drop in hiking numbers last year, the trails still saw over a quarter of a million pairs of hiking boots in 2024. That level of footfall means that trails get eroded, which can cause safety and and navigation issues as well as increasing the impact on the local ecosystem. This grant money is intended to correct some of those issues.

Trails on the peaks from one of the easiest (Quandary) to the deadliest (Capitol) will receive reconstruction efforts to include boardwalk repair, backwall supporting tundra beds, installation of timer checks and rock steps. The trails included in the project are:

Mt. Bierstadt

Mt. Blue Sky

Quandary Peak

Mt. Democrat

Mt. Princeton

Mt. Massive

Capitol Peak

Mt. Columbia

San Luis Peak

Redcloud Peak

Wetterhorn Peak

Mt. Sneffels

According to a statement released by Polis' office, the award is part of a wider series of grants totalling $2.4 million earmarked for 26 Non-Motorized Trail Projects across the state.

The Non-Motorized Trails Grant Program is a multi-agency partnership that includes Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Lottery and the Federal Recreational Trails Program.

Hiking 14ers

With the snow melting, 14er hiking season isn't too far off and if you're planning to hike your first 14er this year, you'll want to start preparing. You'll need a good level of fitness before attempting a 14er, even if you're starting with one of the easier 14ers. If you're visiting from out of state, make sure you give yourself several days to acclimate to altitude before going higher.

It's best to wait until the snow has melted before you start, particularly if you're not familiar with mountaineering equipment like crampons, and that might mean you don't start hiking until late June or July. Research your route thoroughly as trails can be tricky to follow above treeline, and hike with a friend.

Always check the weather forecast before you set off and change your plans if there is rain or thunderstorms in the forecast. Even on sunny days, plan to set off around sunrise and be off the summit before noon. Finally, you'll want to wear proper footwear (meaning hiking shoes) and bring extra layers like a fleece jacket and windbreaker as it can be cold at the summit even on a warm day.

Learn more in our article on hiking 14ers.