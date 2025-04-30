Black Diamond boosts prices by up to 25% to cover cost of tariffs – how much your gear could cost, and how to save

If there's a Black Diamond headlamp or pair of trekking poles you've been thinking about purchasing, it's time to get off the fence. The Utah-based outdoor brand has announced upcoming price increases as a result of the Trump administration's global tariffs, and for those of you in the US, it's going to hurt.

In an announcement on Instagram, Black Diamond reveals that price tags on many of its products will increase for US shoppers by as much as 10 - 25%. That means the award-winning Spot 400 Headlamp could cost you more than $60, the bestselling Alpine Start Hoody upwards of $230, and the popular Distance Z Trekking Poles might set you back nearly $175.

"These tariffs have dramatically increased the cost of producing our gear—by more than double in some cases. We’ve absorbed as much of this impact as we can, but to continue delivering the high-performance equipment you count on, a price adjustment has become necessary," writes the brand, calling the move an attempt to adapt to an "unprecedented and uncertain" global economic environment.

"Our global supply chain is built on long-standing, trusted partnerships, operating 41 factories in 17 countries in a tightly managed network built around safety, reliability, and performance—things we aren’t willing to compromise to chase cheaper suppliers," says Black Diamond.

In our recent article on how the tariffs might affect the price and production of outdoor gear, we explain that much of the manufacturing of clothes and equipment from our favourite brands takes place in Asia in countries such as China, which is facing a 125% tariff, and in Cambodia and Vietnam, both originally threatened with 49% tariffs.

For brands such as Black Diamond and Columbia Sportswear, whose share prices have dropped as a result of these tariff increases, the higher tariffs raise their cost base, which makes it harder to maintain profit margins.

A post shared by Black Diamond Equipment (@blackdiamond) A photo posted by on

The post has already garnered hundreds of comments, with the brand assuring customers that its pricing strategy will be fluid pending changes from the government.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are committed to bringing prices down if the tariffs are lifted," responds the brand to one such comment.

The price changes go into effect on May 5, and of course, they'll take a while to show up at the cash register, but eventually you might find that some of the gear you've been eyeballing could have a heftier impact on your wallet.

If the tariffs are already squeezing your budget, REI currently has lots of deals on Black Diamond gear, such as 25% off the Oz Quickpack of 6 Cams for climbing. We've also rounded up the best cheap hiking boots we've tested for you so the economic crisis doesn't mean you sacrifice safety on the trails.