21-year-old skier dies trying to jump Highway 40 in Colorado

The winding Highway 40 through the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains

A 21-year-old skier has died attempting a high-risk jump over US Highway 40 in Colorado.

The accident happened just west of Berthoud Pass Summit, a local mountain pass in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. The incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday, according the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The police emergency crews arrived at the scene at 3:43pm on Tuesday, closing parts of Berthoud Pass.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40,” said a Instagram post by Sheriff’s Office, “and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement. The victim had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear.”

A bystander said they had tried CPR on the man and reported that he was “unconscious and not breathing”.

The police have yet to formally the victim, but a friend who already has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for his funeral, has revealed him to be Dallas Lebeau of Black Hawk, Colorado. Lebeau’s own Instagram account reveals a number of ski stunt videos, and some unverified reports on social media suggest that a cameraman was spotted in the area immediately prior to the incident.

Lebeau’s death has clearly sent shockwaves through the local freestyle community, as the GoFundMe has already raised over $38,000 of a $20,000 target.

Our sincerest condolences to Dallas Lebeau's family and friends.