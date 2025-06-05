America’s tallest mountain claims its first victim of the climbing season after mountaineer falls 3,000ft to his death from near the summit

Authorities in Alaska have confirmed the first death of the climbing season on America's tallest peak.

The body of ski mountaineer Alex Chiu was recovered by helicopter after the 41-year-old fell around 3,000ft (914m) from a dangerous section on Denali Mountain, otherwise known as Mount McKinley.

Chiu was ascending the daunting West Buttress climbing route in thick snow and high winds on Monday, June 2, when friends witnessed him fall from an edge. They rushed to look over the edge but couldn't see or hear any signs of their fellow mountaineer, and hurried down to find help.

"Due to high winds and snow, ground and air search was unable to access the accident site until the early morning hours of June 4," explained a National Park Service statement.

"Clearing weather on the north side of the Alaska Range provided the opportunity for two mountaineering rangers to depart Talkeetna for an aerial helicopter search to locate and recover the body."

Two climbers ascend the mountain (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hundreds have already scaled the 20,310ft (6,190m) peak this year, with around 1,000 registered to make the ascent between mid-May and early July, when warmer temperatures and reduced wind provide the best conditions for climbing.

Even now, conditions on the mountain are challenging. The ascent requires those brave enough to overcome steep ice climbs and crevassed glacier sections.

Landslides, rockfalls, earthquakes, and avalanches are also common, and more than 50 people have died on the mountain since 2010. At least 15 of them perished on the perilous West Buttress section, which features several exposed ridges and the worst of the weather conditions.

Denali National Park is home to plenty of wildlife (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the danger on the mountain, America's highest peak has become the subject of controversy in recent months after President Trump reversed an order that recognized its indigenous name, Denali, in favor of its previous official moniker, Mount McKinley.