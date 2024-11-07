Stay hydrated on snowy winter trails with CamelBak's insulated hydration packs

How cold is too cold to run? If you’re a trail runner, you probably ask yourself this question at least once a winter

Heading out or a winter run? CamelBak wants you to stay hydrated with their range of hydration gear made especially for winter. Designed for all-day use when the temperatures drop, the new StoAway Insulated Reservoir and the SnoBlast 22 Winter Hydration Pack allow for simple water storage and include several features to battle back against tricky winter conditions.

The $30 StoAway Insulated Reservoir weighs 5.6oz / 160g and can hold up to 0.8 gallon / 3L of water at once. Improving on previous reservoirs, the StoAway features CamelBak’s own crux reservoir tech, providing thirsty users with up to 20% more water per sip and an ergonomic handle for easy refilling. Designed for chilly winter runs, reservoir water is insulated by 0.4in / 10mm cell foam, and an insulated tube and bite valve cover. Although it’s currently reduced to $30 in the US, the StoAway Reservoir is only available to UK customers at its full price of £75.

On review earlier this year, we were impressed by CamelBak’s previous 0.4 gallon / 1.5L Crux Reservoir, describing it as a ‘top quality, high performance hydration bladder’, which is easy to fill, clean and drink from.

The CamelBak StoAway Insulated Reservoir (Image credit: CamelBak)

In addition to CamelBak’s latest reservoir, outdoor lovers are now able to hit the trails with a new winter hydration pack from the Texan outdoor specialists - the SnoBlast 2, which comes with its own 0.5 gallon / 2L winter-ready reservoir for water storage.

Built for extreme conditions, the SnoBlast 22 protects its contents with a thick snow shield outer layer and sleek snowshed back panel which repels snow and keeps it from sticking to its wearer's back.

Aiming to instill confidence on the trails, CamelBak’s SnoBlast 2 prevents water freezing with a range of insulating features. Alongside the aforementioned crux reservoir technology, CamelBak’s latest offering boasts a ‘therminator harness’, which zips drinking tubes into an insulated sleeve in the shoulder strap, protecting its water supply from the elements.

Users can also expect plenty of extra room in the 35.6oz / 1,010g pack, with a large expansion panel and plenty of additional storage compartments.

Available on the CamelBak website, the SnowBlast 22 Winter Hydration Pack is currently reduced to just $60 dollars, and available to UK customers for £120.