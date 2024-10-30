7 reasons you need a hydration vest: from comfort and convenience to carrying compulsory race gear

It’s hard to find a runner these days who isn’t setting off with a hydration vest. If you thought they were reserved for experienced ultra runners only, you can think again. Whether it’s long distance trails or casual runs closer to home, this handy piece of kit is now the standard for carrying fuel, equipment, and belongings, and they’re a great investment if you’re planning to increase your distance.

For a long time, I was a hydration vest skeptic. A keen trail runner, I didn’t see the point in wearing an extra layer to weigh me down. I’d survived just fine with a phone armband and flexible flask up until now, what else could I possibly need? It wasn’t until I entered a longer trail race that I realized I could really do with some extra fuel and greater agility. I went home and ordered a running vest right away, and now I’m not sure how I could live without it.

The best hydration packs don’t only give you wearable storage but – as the name suggests – they make it easy to hydrate on the go. Whether you’re looking to up your distance, test out some more challenging terrain, or you simply want a more convenient way to hold your phone and keys, there are a multitude of reasons you need a hydration vest. I spoke to some experts for their insights on why this piece of kit should be part of every runner’s arsenal, and here are seven considerations that may well convince you.

Reasons you need a hydration vest

1) They allow you to refuel on the go: adequate hydration and nutrition is essential for longer, more remote runs.

2) They offer convenient storage: having all your equipment and personal belongings within easy reach will make your runs easier and more comfortable.

3) Longer, remote runs become more achievable: if you're increasing your distance or testing new terrain, a hydration vest will give you peace of mind that you can run further.

4) Vests allow for better freedom of movement: unlike bulky belts or loose-fitting packs, hydration vests give you more bodily freedom.

5) You can carry extra gear: you can fit more equipment in a vest to prepare for emergencies or changeable weather.

6) You can pack compulsory kit for races: vests are a great way to store items required for races such as navigation or first aid equipment.

7) They give you serious style creds: hydration vests can complete your running look.

What is a hydration vest?

A hydration vest, sometimes known as a running vest, is a lightweight and close fitting layer designed for running

It has the capacity to hold fluids as well as personal belongings

They’re typically made of a breathable mesh with accessible chest pockets

They can range in capacity depending on the typical length of your runs

A hydration vest is a close-fitting over layer designed to hold personal belongings and necessities while you run. They’re ideal for holding fluids, many coming with hydration bladders and a tube for drinking so that you can conveniently drink on the go. They’re made of lightweight material, typically a breathable mesh, with accessible chest pockets to hold your phone, keys, gels, or more technical equipment.

It's important to know the difference between a hydration vest vs a hydration pack . The latter has a more typical backpack design with adjustable shoulder straps and belts, making them suitable for a wide range of activities from hiking to climbing.

Hydration vests on the other hand, while smaller in capacity, offer a more snug fit. “A hydration vest delivers a fit more akin to a garment than a traditional backpack, hugging your body and moving with you for maximum comfort when running,” explains Luke Scrine, Outdoor Equipment Buyer at Ellis Brigham . They usually feature elasticated laces and stretchy mesh material which prevents them from bouncing around during a run. Here's why every serious runner should make one part of their gear.

1. They allow you to refuel on the go

Hydration vests offer plenty of storage for fluids, gels, and protein bars

They make it easy to rehydrate on the move without needing to stop

A hydration vest makes it easy to refuel for longer or tougher runs (Image credit: Getty)

In most cases, the primary use of a hydration vest is to allow you to refuel on the go. Carrying fluids is essential for longer runs, and being able to sip water hands-free is one of the best hydration tips for runners . “Many hydration vests will come with soft flask bottles that sit in stretchy pockets on the front harness, while others come with hydration bladders for those looking to carry larger amounts of fluids,” explains Luke.

The same goes for food or gels. Hydration vests come with handy storage pockets on the chest which offer plenty of room to store energy gels or protein bars, which are a must-have if you’re planning to run longer distances.

2. They offer convenient storage

Running vests have easy-to-access chest pockets to store extra equipment or valuables

They offer more storage space compared to alternatives like running belts and armbands

It’s not only long distance runs where hydration vests are handy, however. They’re still a great piece of kit even when the need for fuel is less important. If you’re a more casual runner who stays local to your home, you’ll still want to carry your phone while running , and perhaps your keys or your wallet.

You may have depended on a running belt or armband until now, but these are far from convenient (or comfortable). Instead, a hydration vest makes these items more easily accessible. “These vests are designed with lots of storage pockets on the front that you can access without taking it off or even without having to stop running,” explains Andy Brooks , Head Coach at Peak Running.

3. Longer, remote runs become more achievable

The ability to carry extra fuel and gear in hydration vests allows you to run further

The capacity to carry these items will give you peace of mind in more remote locations, too

A vest could be the piece of kit you need in order to achieve longer distances (Image credit: Lilith Hudson)

If you’re training for a marathon or testing out some more remote trails, a hydration vest becomes increasingly important. As Andy explains, “the further and more remote you go, the more they come into their own”. This doesn’t only apply to the need for extra fuel (a must for longer distances), but the storage capacity means you can pack other useful equipment, without which you may have headed home sooner than planned.

For example, changeable seasonal weather can demand winter trail running gear . How often have you cut your run short because your hands are too cold or the sunset has crept in? With a hydration vest, you can carry a pair of gloves or a head torch to keep you going through these conditions.

4. Vests allow for better freedom of movement

Unlike bulky belts, hydration vests give you more bodily freedom

Their tight fitting nature means they don't bounce around or cause chafing

Without the need for a bottle, you can carry water "hands-free"

The running community praise running vests for their comfort, offering a “barely there” wearable storage solution that doesn’t hinder performance. “It feels more like an extra layer, rather than a bulky bag on your back and gives maximum freedom of movement,” explains Lee Procter, an experienced trail runner and communications manager at INOV8. “By eliminating any feeling of the vest or pack bouncing, it allows runners to concentrate on what’s more important – pushing their running limits.”

Vests also allow you to go totally hands-free. If you’re torn between a water bottle vs a bladder , the latter obviously gives you more movability. You won’t find yourself re-strapping velcro belts or armbands, either, giving you the chance to explore more challenging terrain.

5. You can carry extra gear

Running vests allow you to carry first aid or navigation equipment to keep you safe

There's usually space for a few items of warm clothing to prepare changeable weather conditions

Be prepared for every eventuality with the help of a hydration vest (Image credit: Getty)

Longer runs come with greater risk. If you’re venturing further afield or somewhere remote, carrying extra gear in a hydration vest allows you to be prepared for any eventuality. “The longer you go in the sport the more likely you’ve had a circumstance when things haven't gone to plan, so having that extra kit with you helps you to stay comfortable and could potentially help to save your life,” says Andy.

If you’re wondering what to pack in a running vest , a foil blanket is really useful for emergencies. Lightweight layers are also a great idea. Consider bringing a running hat and gloves to keep your extremities warm, or a head torch for dark conditions.

6. You can pack compulsory kit for races

Longer races usually require you to take certain equipment with you

Hydration vests make it easy to carry necessities like foil blankets, whistles and navigation equipment

In a similar vein, certain races require you to carry mandatory equipment. For example, navigation gear such as a map and a compass is typically compulsory for ultra marathons, as is basic first aid equipment. (Both should be on your list of what to take trail running, too.) Even if you’re running in your local neighborhood, plasters and painkillers are worth adding to your pockets.

7. They give you serious style points!

Hydration vests make you look like a serious runner

They can complete your running attire for a more put-together look

With a plethora of colors and styles, you can choose a hydration vest to suit your style (Image credit: Getty)