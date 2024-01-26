Suunto launches lightweight, colorful new running headphones with boosted bass

Suunto has launched a new set of entry-level running headphones with boosted bass and a zingy lime green color scheme.

The Suunto Sonic (also available in black if you prefer a more understated look) are similar to the Suunto Wing headphones we tested late last year, but with a more budget-friendly price tag of $149/£129. The Sonic have a slimmer design, and are a couple of grams lighter thanks to the omission of the LED lights found on the Wing.

Made from titanium and silicone, they are sweat-resistant and should fit easily under a cap, or paired with a cycling helmet. The Sonic have added bass for richer sound, and their open-ear design means you can enjoy your music, podcasts, or audiobooks while remaining aware of the world around you.

(Image credit: Suunto Sonic)

You can pair the headphones with the Suunto app on your phone to switch audio modes to suit what you're listening to, and toggle dual device connection on or off.

New Suunto Race colorways

The Suunto Race GPS watch has also received a makeover for 2024, with three new colorways: amethyst, midnight, and birch. The Race launched in late 2023 in two shades, black and charcoal, and the new versions wrap all the same features up in a more colorful package.

Whichever version you choose, you'll get a bright AMOLED touchscreen display that's particularly good for maps, which works together with a digital crown for easy navigation through settings and menus on the move. Maps are available free, and can be downloaded directly to the watch through Suunto's mobile app.

(Image credit: Suunto)

The watch has a maximum battery life of around 40 hours in GPS mode, and 26 days in smartwatch mode. It's available in titanium or stainless steel, both of which are topped with sapphire crystal glass, and are water-resistant to 100 meters.