Garmin's brightest smartwatches yet: meet the new Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970

If you've been holding out for a new Garmin watch, we've got good news for you. The smartwatch behemoth has just launched two new models in the popular Forerunner series: the Forerunner 570 and the Forerunner 970.

Designed for "performance-driven athletes", the new models boast new training tools, recovery insights and Garmin's brightest AMOLED displays to date.

Alongside these dedicated running and triathlon smartwatches, Garmin also announced the launch of the HRM 600, a new an advanced heart rate monitor.

The new Forerunners feature a built-in-speaker and microphone, Garmin's Triathlon Coach training plans, as well as other health and wellness features. In smartwatch mode, the Forerunner 570 will provide 11 days of battery life, while the Forerunner 970 goes even further, offering 15 days.

The advanced Forerunner 970 also benefits from in-built, full-color maps, with dynamic round-trip routing, a built-in LED flashlight and brand new performance features, such as running tolerance and, when paired with the HRM 600, step speed loss and running economy. These handy new tools are backed by Garmin's data scientists and sports psychologists.

The Garmin Forerunner 570, which is available with either a 42mm or 47mm screen, is now on sale for $549.99 (£459.99), while the Forerunner 970 costs $749.99 (£629.99), while the HRM 600, available in two sizes, retails at $169.99 (£149.99).

The advanced Forerunner 970 boasts built-in mapping and advanced running metrics (Image credit: Garmin)

Forerunner 570 and 970 features

Garmin's brightest display yet: Both the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 posses a super sharp and vivid AMOLED display.

Speaker and microphone: You can now access many features using voice commands, make and receive calls and respond to notifications.

Personalized adaptive training plans: Garmin Coach training provides advanced insights for goal-focused runners and triathletes.

Evening report: A handy report that reminds you how much sleep you need, plus a preview of the next day's weather, events and planned workouts.

Forerunner 970-only features

The advanced Forerunner 970 contains a raft of exclusive features:

Premium materials: A robust and scratch-resistant sapphire lens with titanium bezel equals a unit built for tough environments.

Built in maps: Never get lost. The Forerunner 970 boasts full-color, built-in maps with turn-by-turn navigation, off-course re-routing and multi-band Global Navigation Satellite System. You can seamlessly sync routes from the Garmin Connect app and navigate with your watch.

Built-in LED flashlight: Find your way through the dark with a built-in LED flashlight that can be adjusted from the touchscreen.

Running tolerance: A feature that allows athletes insights into the impact of their training load, including recommendations on weekly maximum mileage to keep training on track and avoid injury.

Running economy and step speed loss: When paired with the HRM 600, the running economy feature measures your overall energy efficiency after several runs. Meanwhile, the step speed loss feature, which also requires the HRM 600, enables athletes to study how much they slow down when their foot hits the ground.

HRM 600 features

The HRM 600 is Garmin's new, premium heart rate monitor, built for data-driven performance athletes. It provides accurate heat rate and HRV (heart rate variability) data, as well as running dynamics when paired with a compatible smartwatch.

Available in two sizes with a new, comfortable and machine washable strap, the HRM 600 will accomodate a wide range of athletes. Meanwhile, the new rechargeable battery gives you two months worth of juice.

The HRM 600 is a heart rate monitor that gives athletes access to new performance data and ways to help improve their training (Image credit: Garmin)

Susan Lyman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing said that the new Forerunners were "created for every athlete who is out there chasing goals and passionate about their data, the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 include innovative training tools, recovery metrics and connected features to help them perform at their best.

"Whether you’re an elite athlete striving for your fastest time yet or a runner upping mileage to prepare for that next big race, these premium smartwatches are here for every step of your running journey".