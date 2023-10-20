The best running watches 2023: tech to help you train smarter

Whether you're just starting to run or aiming to smash your best marathon time, the right running watch will help keep you on track. I test a lot of watches, and these are the ones that I recommend to my friends and family, wherever they are on their running journey.

Of course, running without any tech is perfectly fine, but if you've got a specific goal in mind then monitoring your pace and distance will make life much easier. The best running watches will also give you workout suggestions to help you achieve your aim, and keep tabs on your recovery to ensure you're getting the right balance of work and rest.

I've tested each of these watches for several weeks so that it could build up a good profile of my habits and fitness, and put them all to the test on pre-measured courses to determine the accuracy of their GPS tracking. I've pitted them against a chest strap heart rate monitor to see how they compare for accuracy and responsiveness.

I'm testing watches all the time (including the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which I'm trialling right now) and this guide is updated frequently with new additions. If you're more interested in climbing or hiking than running, our roundup of the best GPS watches offers suggestions for a wider range of sports. Otherwise, read on!

The best running watches we recommend in 2023

The best running watch overall

The Fenix 7 Pro has a couple of smart updates that make a small but noticeable difference (Image credit: Future)

1. Garmin Fenix 7 Pro One of Garmin's best running watches with an extra lick of polish Our expert review: Specifications Case size: 42mm / 47mm / 51mm Weight: 63g / 79g / 96g Display type: Memory-in-pixel Water rating: 10ATM Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Jenson USA View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Available in three sizes + New, more sensitive heart rate sensor with ECG + Excellent GPS accuracy + Built-in flashlight Reasons to avoid - No improvement in battery life compared to original Fenix 7

The Fenix 7 is the watch I use myself on a daily basis, and the Fenix 7 Pro is the same thing with an extra lick of polish. It has Garmin's most advanced fitness tracking tools, including live stamina tracking during runs, hill and endurance score metrics to reveal how well you're building specific types of fitness, daily workout suggestions, VO2 max estimate, and overall training status to let you know whether your workout plan is having the desired effect.

If you're preparing for a marathon, you'll be pleased to know that it works seamlessly with Training Peaks, syncing your training calendar and guiding you through your daily workout automatically.

The Fenix 7 Pro has an updated heart rate monitor, which uses sensors spread over a larger area to provide more accurate results, and in my treadmill interval tests it compared very favorable to readings from my chest strap heart rate monitor.

Battery life is strong, even if you don't opt for the solar model. The only real downside is that the memory-in-pixel (MiP) display isn't quite as good for maps as AMOLED, but it's still perfectly useable, particularly if you pick one of the two larger models.

Read more: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review

The best running watch for beginners

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is affordably priced, lightweight, and beginner-friendly (Image credit: Future)

2. Garmin Forerunner 55 The perfect first running watch for first-timers Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Case size: 42mm Weight: 37g Display type: Memory-in-pixel Water rating: 5ATM Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Competitive Cyclist US View at Target Reasons to buy + Affordably priced + Lightweight + Impressive GPS accuracy + Beginner-friendly Reasons to avoid - Plastic case isn't too stylish - Doesn't support maps

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an entry-level running watch, but that doesn't mean it's basic. It's an excellent and affordable device that'll suit everyone from complete beginners to those aiming to tackle their third half marathon. It's a great option if you want to move on from a dinky fitness tracker, with impressive GPS accuracy. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, it measured my pre-planned three-mile route to within a few yards.

Garmin's workout suggestions are great for runners building up their mileage, helping them train in a way that'll actually improve their performance rather than just running the same route in the same heart rate zone every time.

Wrist-based heart rate monitoring is also very respectable, and when you're not pounding the pavements, the Forerunner 55 will monitor stress levels and sleep to help you balance work and recovery. It's easy for new runners to build up the mileage too fast and get themselves injured, so this is particularly important.

The Forerunner 55's plastic case isn't the most stylish, but it's light and small, and you'll barely notice it when you're moving. There's no touchscreen, but that's not a major issue. The buttons around the bezel are easy to get used to, and most running watches turn touch controls off during workouts anyway.

The biggest downside is that you can't transfer maps to it, though the size of its screen means they'd be tough to read anyway.

The best running watch for value

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a beast of a running watch that has no right to be so inexpensive (Image credit: Future)

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a super tough running watch that delivers fantastic value for money. Despite its modest list price of $229.99 / £219, it's packed with the sort of features you'd expect to find in a premium watch costing twice as much.

The first thing you'll notice is the display, which is a bright, crisp AMOLED unit that looks great, is excellent for maps and graphs, and uses surprisingly little power. Battery life has always been one of the biggest selling points for the T-Rex series, and this watch is no exception, lasting up to 45 days on a single charge with power-saving enabled. In regular use, I easily got two weeks out of it with a daily GPS-tracked workout.

Its dual-band GPS performs as well as much more expensive watches, and in my tests was always quick to establish a lock, even in built-up areas. Biometrics are great too, with heart rate data comparing favorably to that from by Garmin HRM-Pro.

During my testing I found the automatic workout detection a little finicky, so I recommend always starting it manually to ensure the watch doesn't miss logging any runs. In all other respects though, it's hard to fault.

Read more: Amazfit T-Rex 2 review

The best running watch for marathons

The Coros Apex 2 is so light, you'll barely feel it on long training runs (Image credit: Future)

The Coros Apex 2 is one of the lightest running watches around, which has a couple of benefits. First, it's more comfortable; although you might not notice the weight most of the time, when your arm is swinging mid-run, a chunky watch can feel like a lead weight. Second, it means the Apex 2 doesn't shift around so much on your wrist, which means more accurate heart rate readings.

Once you've used the Apex 2 for a few weeks and it's established a few baselines, you'll unlock the full features of Coros EvoLab, which helps you monitor the effects of your training, balance work and recovery, and track your progress. It's particularly good for helping you look at both long and short term performance, and its marathon indicator helps you judge when you're ready to tackle 26.2 miles.

The Apex 2 doesn't have multi-band GPS, but its route tracking nevertheless proved impressive in my tests, comparable with the Garmin Fenix 7. Coros has recently added an excellent course planner to its app as well, making it straightforward to plan new routes and transfer them to your watch. It's much better than Garmin's equivalent route planner, and gives the Apex 2 a real boost.

Read more: Coros Apex 2 review

The best running watch for ultras

If you're training for an ultra, the Garmin Enduro 2 is the perfect running watch for you (Image credit: Future)

If you're racing more than 26.2 miles, the Garmin Enduro 2 is the obvious choice. It's very similar to the Fenix 7X in terms of specs, but with a super long battery life that'll see you through several days of GPS-tracked fun (and even longer with solar charging).

That battery life is partly achieved through the use of a memory-in-pixel screen rather than AMOLED, but the face is so large, with such a bright backlight, that it still works well for maps and is easily readable in direct sun. Load up a map from the Komoot app, and away you go.

It's very solidly built and looks great thanks to a brushed titanium bezel. It also has a bright LED flashlight built into the top of the case, which you can activate with a quick double-press of the backlight button. It helps make you more visible after dark and provides a handy extra source of illumination (I tested it in a dark mile-long tunnel and didn't run into the wall once).

The downside is the list price of $1,099.99 / £929.99, which is bound to elicit a sharp intake of breath. There's no more affordable stainless steel version either, unlike the original Enduro 2.

