Phoneless Taiwanese hiker trapped in ravine for 10 days alerts rescuers using water pipe

A 54-year-old Taiwanese hiker who became trapped without a phone in a deep ravine for 10 days found an ingenious way to alert rescuers to his plight using a water pipe.

The Nantou County Fire Department said the man – identified only by his surname, Zhuang (莊) – began his solo hike on central Taiwan’s Fenghuangshan Trail on April 12.

Then he took a tumble 10m / 33 feet into a ravine, injuring his right foot in the process and unable to get himself out. He was not carrying a cell phone so could not call for help.

However, he did come up with an ingenious way to alert people to his plight, although it took a while, reports UDN.com.

Zhuang, a former plumber, discovered a PVC water pipe nearby which was being used to supply a nearby village. He may not have had a phone but he did have a Swiss Army knife and he used that to cut into the pipe and stuff it with foliage (mainly taro leaves and stems it seems) to block it.

That’s a taro leaf beside the hapless hiker – he used them to stuff the pipe (Image credit: Nantou County Fire Department)

As he had hoped, the villagers eventually came to investigate what had interrupted their water supply. They finally discovered the man on Monday, and immediately alerted emergency services.

Nantou County Fire Department has confirmed that it received a report at nearly 4pm (local time) on Monday about the trapped hiker. Twenty-one firefighters and volunteers were dispatched, reaching Zhuang at nearly 6pm. He had injuries to his right foot and left hip and was unable to move. He was stretchered off the mountain by 9pm.

We recommend he reads our article five phone accessories you need for your next hike or backpacking trip before his next hike. Oh, and buys a phone.