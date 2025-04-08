"That was cracking" – Damian Hall sets new record on 300k Northern Traverse, enjoys a nice cup of tea at the finish
Hall's victory was practically a one-man show
Damian Hall laid down another decisive victory at the Northern Traverse 300k race, arriving at the finish line a stunning four and a half hours before the next runner.
The British ultra runner – and co-founder of The Green Runners with Jasmin Paris – ran clear across the north of England, from St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay, arriving at the finish line on Monday in just 42 hours, 56 minutes and 50 seconds.
The route took him across some of the most iconic landscapes in the country as it traversed the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and North York Moors, and the race saw Hall take advantage of the perfect weather, grab an early lead and comfortably maintain it for the duration.
In a video of Hall arriving at the finish line in Robin Hood's Bay, which you can watch below, the runner is greeted with a customary cup of tea to celebrate his win, which he sums up with a simple "That was cracking."
A post shared by Northern Traverse® (@thenortherntraverse)
A photo posted by on
Hall's victory shaves about 90 minutes of Kim Collison’s record set in 2022 (Collison is still recovering from winning the Montane Winter Spine race last week) and means he probably had time for an ice bath, a hot meal and a shower before James Chapman came in in 47:29:04.
Hall sat out the Barkley Marathons this year after nearly-but-not-quite finishing last year, which is by all accounts a wise choice, and parted ways with sponsors amicably inov8 earlier this year, but he hasn't exactly been sitting on his laurels in the lead up to this race. In September, he took first in the 330k Tor des Geants in Italy and still had the energy at the end to stage a protest against Ford motors at the end.
No word yet on whether he raced in his trusty Inov8 Trailfly 280 trail running shoes or whether he's branched out since becoming sponsor-free.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Hall has previously set records on the Wainwright's Coast to Coast, Pennine Way and South West Coast Path.
This year’s Northern Traverse holds special significance as the route is poised to become an official National Trail in the UK in 2026, more than 50 years after Alfred Wainwright first described it.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Hikers say the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisper is everything they look for in an ultralight down jacket – it's a giant 50% off at Backcountry right now
Sea to Summit's new Ether Light XR Pro Sleeping Mat promises next-level comfort for your ultralight adventures