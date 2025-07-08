The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar watch is a crazy $400 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale so we think it'll sell out soon - get an extra-long battery life and save 40% on one of Garmin's best solar-charging smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are loads of epic early tech deals to sink your teeth into. Along with Apple, Amazfit, and plenty of other big brands, you can find massive savings on some of our favorite Garmin sports watches, like this high-tech solar-charging model, which is already $400 off.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar Sapphire Edition smartwatch for just $499.99 at Amazon.

This super-smart device boasts an extra-long battery life thanks to its smart solar glass display, which turns the sun's rays into additional charge for your Garmin watch. In total, this top-end wearable can last for up to 37 days on a single charge, more than enough for lengthy hiking, camping, and ultra running adventures in the wilderness.

With all that battery life, you can head out and put your device to the test with confidence. It's got loads of detailed health trackers and sports modes to try out, and monitors everything from your heart rate to jet lag levels. A new hill score level is particularly handy for runners who want to gauge their endurance during ascents.

If you've got an extreme adventure in mind, this watch could be the one for you, thanks to its super-accurate GPS tracking, which monitors your position wherever you are in the wilderness. The vibrant display is encased in durable, scratch-resistant sapphire glass that's ready for action in the wilderness.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar Sapphire Edition: $899.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $400 This superb multi-sport watch combines plenty of health and fitness trackers with cable-free solar charging. Its vibrant display is made from sturdy sapphire glass, which is resistant to scratching and other damage you might encounter.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deals where you are: