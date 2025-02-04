"I lived the ultrarunning dream" – after 8 years, Damian Hall hangs up his Inov8 trail running shoes

Hall is the latest ultra runner to announce a change in his sponsorship, but this time there are no hard feelings

Ultra runner Damian Hall has bid farewell to his sponsor of eight years, Inov8, ending the partnership on good terms.

The Brit's announcement came just days after fellow mountain runner Francesco Puppi revealed he'd been scooped up by Hoka after ditching Nike over an ad campaign he says he found concerning.

Hall, who is the author of In It for the Long Run and has set seven FKTs over the years, writes on Instagram that he is grateful to the British brand for "supporting a balding, crooked-toothed dad's bimbling."

That "bimbling" includes taking first and second place at the brutal Montane Winter Spine Race in 2023 and 2024, fifth place at the UTMB in 2018 and fourth place in the 330k Tor des Geants last year.

"I lived the ultrarunning dream. And it simply wouldn't have happened without their help, great kit and staff often crewing and pacing me," says Hall.

Over his illustrious running career, Hall has become known as much for his commitment to environmentalism as he has for his performance (Image credit: Damian Hall)

Over his illustrious running career, Hall has become known as much for his commitment to environmentalism as he has for his performance on the trail. The staunch vegan co-founded The Green Runners with Jasmin Paris and made news last year when he used his finish at the Tors des Geants to stage a protest against Ford Motors, but he says Inov8 has remained unwavering in its support of him.

"They tolerated my flag-waving, never pressured me to do particular races and I'm especially proud of them for the RENOV8 scheme," says Hall of the brand's scheme to repair, refurbish or responsibly recycle used Inov8 products.

Over the years, Hall has raced in the inov8 Roclite G 275s (in the Spine race), Trailfly 270s and the Trailfly 280s. It's unclear whether he's seeking a new sponsor, hanging up his running shoes for good or just moving on to new horizons, but we're looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes next. If you haven't yet, check out our Friday 5 with Damian Hall to learn more about his adventures.