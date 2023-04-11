"They don't mark cliffs in Europe" – American skier accidentally plunges 50ft

A skier from Washington, USA, has shared a video of himself accidentally plunging 50ft off a cliff at an unnamed European ski resort. The man captured the whole incident with his selfie stick, and the resulting clip (which you can watch below) shows him coming perilously close to landing on bare rock.

"This is what accidentally falling off a 50 foot cliff looks like," said skier Reid O'Brien (opens in new tab), who uploaded the video on TikTok. "My friend sent me this and goes 'apparently they don't mark cliffs in Europe'."

Amazingly, O'Brien's friend seems to have escaped injury – and he's not the only one. As Powder writer Matt Lorelli (opens in new tab) recalls, in January 2017, a 25-year-old named Devin Stratton was unhurt after accidentally plunged off a 150ft cliff while skiing down the back side of Mount Timpanogos (opens in new tab) in Utah.

"I immediately thought about my cousin who was [left a] quadriplegic from a car accident and thought, 'I'm gonna be paralyzed,'" Stratton told the Washington Post (opens in new tab). "And then when I saw how big the cliff was when I was going over the edge, I thought I was dead for sure."

Amazingly, the only thing bruised was Stratton's pride, although it did take him and a friend five hours to track down his missing ski after the fall.