Ultralight campers already love this outrageously minimalist Helinox camping chair – it just got a major upgrade in the comfort department

New innovations make the ultralight camping chair more comfortable and keep you further off the ground

When Helinox issued the Chair One back in 2012, there was no question that it was astonishingly lightweight and packable, but as with any ultralight gear, some sacrifices were made in the comfort department. Now, that brand has rectified that and recoded the original award-winning design with some technological upgrades that make it more comfortable for relaxing after a long day outdoors.

The Helinox Chair One (re) is engineered with a secondary tension line, which the brand is calling ‘ReTension Design’, which basically does a better job of distributing your weight around the frame to improve comfort.

The brand has also adjusted the height of the chair, which will come as a welcome upgrade to anyone who has sat down in the earlier version and discovered just how low to the ground they are. The brand says the new version is "30 percent higher" which is a little confusing for anyone who doesn't think of height in terms of percentages, but a side-by-side comparison reveals the overall chair to be three inches taller than its predecessor, which we'll take.

The updated version is also 2.5 inches wider, giving you a little more room to spread out and also making for a more stable seat when you're on shaky ground like sand. Despite the increase in size, Helinox says it's reduced the waste generated in the manufacturing process by 30%, which is as welcome news as a bigger, more comfortable seat.

Despite the increase in size, Helinox says it's reduced the waste generated in the manufacturing process by 30% (Image credit: Helinox)

Other updates include an integrated mesh side pocket to keep your headlamp tucked away close by and a new carry bag that features a full double zip plus daisy chain and webbing handle to make it easier to pack up your chair and carry it.

Like its predecessor, the new One has a seat made with breathable 600D polyester that features mesh panels for ventilation, so no more sweaty bums on hot summer's days.

The Chair One (re) is a few grams heavier than the original, but at just 1kg it's still astonishingly light and packs away to not much bigger than a pencil case. It has a load capacity of 145kg so we're pretty sure this chair still holds the title of best strength-to-weight ratio and we're looking forward to getting it out to camp this spring.

The Helinox Chair One (re) is available now in multiple colorways for $119.95/£109.95 and if you want more support, the Chair One Highback (re) provides additional shoulder and upper back support for $149.95 / £139.95.