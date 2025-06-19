Compact, clever and comfortable: the outrageously innovative Helinox Chair One High Back is a game-changer for camping, and it's 25% off at Backcountry right now

When Helinox issued the Chair One back in 2012, it changed everyone's expectations of what a camping chair could do. A comfortable seat that you can attach to a backpack? Yes please. Since then, other brands have imitated the minimalist bucket chair design, but the original is still one of the best.

Right now, you can pick up the Helinox Chair One High Back for just $134.96 at Backcountry. That's a healthy 25% off the list price for this innovative camping chair.

The High Back version takes everything that makes the original Chair One great – ultralight portability – and adds more support for your neck and shoulders. That means you can still pack this chair down to the size of a water bottle (yes, really) and strap it to your backpack or stash it in the trunk of your car, and properly kick back around the campfire at night.

The whole package weighs around 1lb 8oz (680g), so it really is portable, despite its functionality. From where we're sitting, all that's missing is a cup holder.

This deal applies to the White colorway, so as long as you don't mind the odd stain, it's a super deal on one of the most popular camping chairs out there.

Helinox Chair One High Back: $179.95 $134.96 at Backcountry

Save $45 Updated with a taller, sturdier design and more neck support, the Helinox Chair Zero High Back Camp Chair continues to be one of the lightest camp chair options out there, but this time with more shoulder support.

Helinox chairs might be light, but they're reasonably sturdy thanks to DAC anodized poles and when you've had a long day on your feet, the single shock cord pole structure makes for an easy set up that takes seconds.

