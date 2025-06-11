'Summit the peak, then kick it by the creek' – Osprey and Crazy Creek join forces to release the Hex 2.0 X Talon 33 lightweight pack and camp chair

When it comes to the ultimate essentials for summer day hikes and outdoor meetups, a light pack and something to relax on when you reach your destination are up there for the most important kit, along with a decent pair of lightweight hikers and a sweat-wicking hiking top of course.

High-end gear brand Osprey has teamed up with pioneer of innovative seating Crazy Creek to launch a new lightweight backpack and camp chair bundle that'll help you hike with ease and relax and take in the views at your summit.

The limited edition Osprey Hex 2.0 x Talon 33 features the Talon 33 backpack and Hex 2.0 camp chair in a cool and clean colorway, Botanica, with contrasting base panels and webbing. With both items having impressive technical credentials and big fanbases, we're not expecting them to stay on the shelves for long.

The Osprey Talon 33 is a lightweight pack designed with optimal stability for moving fast even on technical terrain. It's bluesign-approved, thanks to its 100% recycled main body fabric and 50% recycled EVA foam. When we put it to the test, our seasoned walker Jonathan Manning loved it for its comfortable, breathable back panel that features foam ridges with a thin mesh to strike the perfect balance between keeping the pack close to the spine and excellent ventilation.

He made good use the ample number of pockets – which include large mesh front and side pockets, hip strap and lid pockets – as he did the attachments for key, ice axe and trekking poles.

Durable ripstop nylon makes the chair comfy and tough (Image credit: Osprey / Crazy Creek)

The Crazy Creek Hex 2.0 is a compact camp chair that rolls up to an impressively compact 4in (10cm) diameter making it easy to attach to your pack. It's built with high-density closed-cell foam and durable ripstop nylon that's DWR-coated, making it comfortable, durable and weather resistant – essentially your perfect companion for day hikes, backpacking trips and festivals.

The Osprey Hex 2.0 x Talon 33 bundle costs $290 and is available now exclusively at osprey.com.