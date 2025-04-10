Snuggle up on solo trips to the wilderness with over $140 off this lightweight one-person MSR tent

With longer days and warmer weather finally here, now's the time to dust off your old gear and head into the wilderness for a peaceful solo camping trip.

Alongside a snug sleeping bag and a sturdy pair of hiking shoes, you'll need a cozy, lightweight tent to carry around the backcountry and depend on for shelter. So check out this discontinued model from MSR, now reduced by over $140 in REI's spring sales.

If you're quick, you can bag yourself the MSR Hubba Hubba 1 tent for just $328.73 - a handy 30% off its list price.

Like the best one-person tents, this lightweight model aims to combine portability and ease of use with ample space for all your belongings. It's made from durable 20-denier ripstop nylon and weighs just 2lbs 2oz (0.96kg).

The Hubba Hubba 1 has been discontinued by MSR, so get yours before it sells out forever.

MSR Hubba Hubba 1 tent: $469.95 $328.73 at REI

Save $141 This handy MSR tent aims to provide a comfy, spacious night's sleep in the wilderness. It's made from dependable ripstop nylon and features plenty of headroom and space for all your belongings.

Inside the tent, there are various pockets and separate sections to hold your backpack and other belongings, while 37 inches (94cm) of headroom provides plenty of space for you to sit up.

When wet weather closes in, you'll shelter under the waterproof 20-denier ripstop nylon rainfly, which features a DuraShield polyurethane/silicone coating for additional protection from the rain.

