This light and packable recliner is great for stargazing, and it's under $200 right now

After a long winter, there's nothing better than finally being able to kick back around the campfire and gaze at the night sky. Right now, the highly-rated Nemo Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair is down to just $194.97 at Backcountry. That's a massive 35% off the regular asking price for this camping chair, which has an average 4.5-star rating.

The first-ever swinging and reclining camp chair, the Stargaze adds a little luxury to your camping trips with a gentle swinging motion that helps you relax and an auto-reclining feature that activates simply by leaning back.

The aircraft-grade aluminum frame is super sturdy, but reasonably lightweight and the mesh is said to be durable, quick-drying and well-ventilated for warm summer nights. There's a padded headrest for reclining, cup holder for your favorite beverage and a stash pocket to keep your phone close by if that's your thing.

This chair comes in one size and this deal applies to the Blue Horizon colorway. If you're not in the US, we've included the best deals on the Nemo Stargaze for you at the end of this article.

Nemo Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair: $299.95 $194.97 at Backcountry

Save $105 The aircraft-grade aluminum frame is sturdier than most camp chairs to suspend you in durable, quick-drying, and well-ventilated comfort as you kick back for some stargazing.

The Stargaze's three-step setup process takes less than a minute, so you can get to relaxing faster, and when you're ready to break down camp, it all packs away in its own convenient carry bag.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on the Nemo Stargaze camping chair where you are: