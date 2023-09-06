Ticket to the Moon Mini Moonchair review: a portable carousel for young campers

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

The Ticket to the Moon Mini Moonchair is the child’s version of what is essentially a swinging camping chair that you can set up anywhere there’s a tree. This latest design from the popular camping hammock company gives you both a seat and a swing which keeps your little ones entertained for hours while you set up camp.

Specifications • List price: €49.95

• Weight: 1.7 kg / 2.2 lbs

• Packed dimensions: 60 cm x 10 cm / 23.6 in x 3.9 in

• Max load: 60 kg / 132lbs

• Materials: Nylon webbing, aluminum tubing

• Best use: Camping, hiking

The Mini Moonchair arrives in an across-the-chest carry bag that kids as young as seven are happy to tote along on the trail. When you find the right tree, simply toss the suspension rope over the bow and tie a knot, then attach the chair using the carabiner provided. Your child can swing away all day and it’s all quick and easy enough to set up that it’s worth bringing along on a hike for lunch or even to the park. The Moonchair comes in loads of fun colors and is great for camping, backyard use and can even be hung inside your home, providing endless entertainment. Adult versions available for parents too.

Ticket to the Moon Mini Moonchair: in the field

I already own the Original Pro Hammock from Ticket to the Moon and love it, so I was keen on checking out the idea of a chair version for taking a load off on a long hike. I ended up receiving a mini version to test, and fortunately I do have a mini human at my disposal to put it through the ringer. Recently, we went on a wild swimming and camping expedition with another family and it was the perfect time to see how she likes it.

Here’s how it performed:

Weight and packability

Though it’s not as light as a typical camping hammock, the Mini Moonchair is much lighter and less wieldy than an actual camping chair. At seven years old, Edie was happy to cart the chair along the trail on her back, and when it was time to take it down, it’s super easy to just roll up and stuff back in the bag for next time.

The aluminum bars mean you can’t roll it up like a regular hammock, but they’re light and it’s easy to fit into a very packed car trunk or anywhere in the car really.

Ease of use

I made sure to watch the instructional video before I left the house this time, as I failed to do that when setting the Original Pro and it definitely took me a little longer to figure it out. Basically, you just take the chair out of the bag, toss the suspension system over a study branch and tie a knot in it, then attach the chair via a carabiner that's provided.

The adult version requires a bit of extra knot tying for security, but for little kids anyone can hang this chair and it’s easy to adjust the height and even the seat so it leans back a little. The whole set up really only takes a minute, and it’s just as easy to take down.

Fun factor

Edie spent hours in the chair swinging away and spinning around. She absolutely loves it, so much that we’ve ended up hanging it for her in her bedroom at home. The only thing is that it only takes one kid at a time, so if you have multiples, you may need more chairs unless they’re very good at taking turns.

Durability and versatility

Made using nylon webbing and aluminum, this will hold up well to boisterous play. While this can come along on any adventure, it doesn’t really double as a camping chair very easily. Your kid can hang out under a tree, but for overnight trips they’ll also need a second camping chair to sit in. In fact, it’s better just to think of this as a swing and not a chair at all.