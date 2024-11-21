Want to have your say about plans for a new National Park? There's just two weeks to get involved

The Berwyn Hills lie within the draft boundary map for the new National Park

If you want to have your say about plans for a new National Park in Wales, time is running out!

Consultation on the proposal for a new Welsh National Park, will end next month, with members of the public asked to submit their views to the ongoing forum before 16 December 2024.

The new park in the north-east of Wales would replace the current Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The proposed area would also extend those existing boundaries to incorporate more land, offering walkers the opportunity to find new hiking trails.

Wales is already home to Snowdonia, Pembrokeshire Coast, and the Brecon Beacons, which together are estimated to attract 12 million visitors each year. The Welsh government, which first floated the idea in its 2021 manifesto, is working to establish the new National Park before the 2026 elections, hoping it will attract more tourism, boost local economies, and conserve natural heritage.

The new park would be home to the tallest waterfall in Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) was hired to evaluate the proposal and its boundaries, which were found to meet the statutory criteria for a National Park, but the proposal has been met with controversy.

Public debate surrounding the new park has unearthed concerns about the exclusions of certain sites, the impact on wildlife and tourism, and the division of ecological boundaries and how they're managed.

If plans are successful, however, it would be easier for hikers and walkers to explore the beauty of Wales' rolling valleys. Lake Vyrnwy, the Ceiriog Valley, and the Berwyn hills - home to Pistyll Rhaeadr, the country's tallest waterfall and one of the best waterfall walks in Wales - would all be part of the new National Park.

The Ceiriog valley offers beautiful hiking routes through Wales' rolling hills (Image credit: Charles Hawes via Getty Images)

The Campaign for National Parks in England and Wales has released a report into the potential economic and social benefits of the project, citing the conservation of natural and cultural heritage, as well as stimulation of the local economy.

In a joint statement with 18 other organizations, Gareth Ludkin, senior policy officer at Campaign for National Parks, called the plans a "once in a generation" opportunity. He said: "We want to see a new National Park which can tackle the dual climate and nature crises of today whilst also taking hold of the opportunity to build resilient communities, manage visitor pressures and innovate for the future health and wellbeing of Wales and the UK."