Watch videos of Zion National Park through the ages: mullet hairstyles and hazy running buffalo feature in vintage footage

The team at Zion National park are eager for you to take a walk down memory lane with them. This summer they’ve finished a digitization project, converting old VHS tapes into digital media for future generations to enjoy.

The films provide a look back at the more recent history of Zion and ensure the important insights are properly preserved.

Some of these tapes can be watched on the NP Gallery and on the National Park Service Multimedia Search website.

Check out this snapshot of the footage on the Zion National Park Instagram feed.

If you want to see more archived images and video from the National Park Service, such as this photo of uniformed women at Zion from 1969 (below), visit the National Park Service Multimedia Search site.

Discover more vintage photos using the National Park Service Multimedia Search (Image credit: Zion National Park)