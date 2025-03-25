"We won’t sit quietly while this catastrophe continues" - Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean up of UK rivers

Sir Steve Redgrave is urging the British government to take immediate action to address the growing pollution crisis in UK rivers.

In a letter to lawmakers, the Olympic rowing champion stressed the dire need to clean up UK rivers as thousands of young rowers take to the River Thames to compete in the annual School's Head race.

Rivers, lakes, and ponds across the United Kingdom have been hit hard by pollution in recent years and were even described as a ‘chemical cocktail' by lawmakers.

Thanks to run-off from pesticides and fertilizer and the release of untreated sewage, campaigners say many previously popular spots now present a genuine danger to rowers, open water swimmers, and other sportspeople who use them.

Collaborating with environmental charity River Action, Redgrave wants the British government to take firm action against the water companies responsible and give greater power to regulators.

"This situation is completely unacceptable. We need urgent action to stop sewage discharges and protect the health of everyone using our rivers," Sir Steve said.

The River Thames, which runs thorough the South of England, is a popular open water swimmig spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each year, water treatment companies dump millions of gallons of untreated sewage into UK waterways when heavy rainfall threatens to overwhelm waste management systems. A limited amount of dumping is legal and deemed necessary, but companies have been accused of repeatedly cross the line.

Despite public uproar and fines in the tens of millions, companies like Thames Water continue to dump sewage in vast quantities. A report from the Guardian claims that it released more than 300,000 hours of raw sewage into UK waters last year.

Sir Steve and Erica Popplewell, River Action’s Head of Communities, have accused Thames Water of 'polluting for profit' and taking insufficient action to clean up its act. They're calling for the government to take greater steps to intervene.

"We need the Government to take decisive action to clean up the UK’s polluted rivers," Popplewell said in a statement.

"Thames Water must be stopped from polluting for profit."

Advnture has approached Thames Water for comment.

Pollution has had a devastating effect on the UK's wild swimming community. Last summer, at least 35 athletes fell ill after swimming in the River Thames during the Royal Windsor Triathlon. There were several other similar incidents throughout 2024.

Thames Water has been in financial trouble for years, with current debts of £19billion ($24.6bn USD). It recently secured a rescue loan of £3billion ($3.8bn USD) but has applied for permission to increase bills for water services by 53% over the next five years,

If you're considering an open water swim or other wild-water sport, check out our expert safety guide to learn when, where, and how you can safely swim in the wild.