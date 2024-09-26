Would you feel safer travelling with this locking carabiner?

Could the BetaLock be the missing link for your travel security?

There are definitely times when you are travelling that it would be useful to have a way of protecting items from thieves. Afterall it’s not always possible – or easy – to safeguard luggage and bags and nor does every destination have left luggage lockers.

So what can you do to protect your personal stuff? Travel design company Matador reckons its new product, the BetaLock™, is the ideal solution and a way to secure bags from theft.

It’s not a unique gadget as there are other similar items on the market that allow you to lock travel bags, but the design of the BetaLock is a bit different.

The BetaLock looks like a climbing carabiner and its credentials certainly sound good: it’s lightweight, made from forged aircraft-grade aluminium and TSA-compliant (that means the lock is recognized by the Transportation Security Administration).

You can carry kit – and secure items – with the new BetaLock (Image credit: Matador)

The BetaLock can be used to secure bags and all kinds of other items, such as tent zippers, bicycle bags, a climbing helmet etc, against theft and also provides bag identification.

You could use the BetaLock as a general carabiner, too, such as to hang up a backpack while travelling or to link together different items.

The gadget features a spring gate for quick attachment and detachment, plus a keyed dead-bolt locking gate for security and two keys.

Obviously, a determined thief will be able to get around the security system by cutting fabric or straps next to the BetaLock but it’s the deterrent aspect that many travellers like. The belief is that if there are two bags, one with a locking system attached and one without, then the thief is more likely to go for the easy steal.

If this gadget is something you think has been missing form your life, you can check out Matador products at WildBounds. The BetaLock has a list price of £28.45 (UK) / €25.42 (EU) and is sold in a range of colors.