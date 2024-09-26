Would you feel safer travelling with this locking carabiner?
The BetaLock claims to be the ideal solution for keeping bags secure from thieves
There are definitely times when you are travelling that it would be useful to have a way of protecting items from thieves. Afterall it’s not always possible – or easy – to safeguard luggage and bags and nor does every destination have left luggage lockers.
So what can you do to protect your personal stuff? Travel design company Matador reckons its new product, the BetaLock™, is the ideal solution and a way to secure bags from theft.
It’s not a unique gadget as there are other similar items on the market that allow you to lock travel bags, but the design of the BetaLock is a bit different.
The BetaLock looks like a climbing carabiner and its credentials certainly sound good: it’s lightweight, made from forged aircraft-grade aluminium and TSA-compliant (that means the lock is recognized by the Transportation Security Administration).
The BetaLock can be used to secure bags and all kinds of other items, such as tent zippers, bicycle bags, a climbing helmet etc, against theft and also provides bag identification.
You could use the BetaLock as a general carabiner, too, such as to hang up a backpack while travelling or to link together different items.
The gadget features a spring gate for quick attachment and detachment, plus a keyed dead-bolt locking gate for security and two keys.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Obviously, a determined thief will be able to get around the security system by cutting fabric or straps next to the BetaLock but it’s the deterrent aspect that many travellers like. The belief is that if there are two bags, one with a locking system attached and one without, then the thief is more likely to go for the easy steal.
If this gadget is something you think has been missing form your life, you can check out Matador products at WildBounds. The BetaLock has a list price of £28.45 (UK) / €25.42 (EU) and is sold in a range of colors.
- The best camping tents: for superb backcountry adventures
- The best hiking backpacks: from the lightest daypacks to sturdy alpine haulers
Fiona Russell is a widely published adventure journalist and blogger, better known as Fiona Outdoors. She is based in Scotland and is an all-round outdoors enthusiast with favorite activities including trail running, mountain walking, mountain biking, road cycling, triathlon and skiing (both downhill and backcountry). Aside from her own adventures, Fiona's biggest aim is to inspire others to enjoy getting outside and exploring, especially through her writing. She is also rarely seen without a running skort! Find out more at Fiona Outdoors.