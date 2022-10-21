Adidas Terrex Soulstride running shoe review: good for runs that cover a variety of surfaces

The Adidas Terrex Soulstrides are slightly heavy, but they are robust, comfy and great on roads and easy trails too, with a 10mm drop suitable for many runners.

Adidas Terrex Soulstride running shoe: first impressions

Super comfortable straight from the box, Adidas Terrex Soulstrides have a padded tongue and traditional laces that keep the foot snug. The toe box is fairly wide but this is quite a big-feeling shoe so you might want to try a half size smaller as well as your regular trainer size. This large sizing might go some way to explaining the weight – this shoe is 100g/3.5oz heavier than average. Despite that, it’s still a strong contender for the best cheap running shoes.

Specifications • List price: $95 (US) / £85 (UK)

• Weight (pair UK 6.5): 636g / 22.4oz

• Colors: Men’s: Black / Black & Red/ Black & Gray / Gray / Navy; Women’s: Black / Navy & Pink / Gray

• Drop: 10mm

• Compatibility: Roads and trails in most conditions

There’s a comfy, very bouncy ride from the EVA midsole and the sides of the outsole come up high around the upper for added stability if you wish to take this shoe off-road. The Adidas Traxion grip is designed for great traction on both roads and easy trails, with its 3mm lugs widely spaced to allow mud to drop out.

The drop from heel to toe is 10mm so this is perfect for those used to traditional road running shoes which usually have 10-12mm drops (for more on that subject, see what is drop in running shoes). One feature we're really pleased to see is that the upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled material.

Adidas Terrex Soulstride running shoe: on the road

Adidas Terrex Soulstride have some serious bounce (Image credit: Adidas)

This is one of the bounciest budget running shoes we have tried, and although at the pricier and heavier end of the budget runners scale they really were a joy to wear on the wet or dry Lincolnshire pavements and also some easy on gritty paths.

The 3mm lugs aren’t up to a mega mud fest, but this shoe is a neat all rounder for those whose runs contain a bit of everything. Even wearing thick trail running socks we couldn’t decide if we’d be better off in a half size smaller, but we definitely would recommend at least trying both before you take these outside and get them dirty as they do come up on the large side.

We always maintain that if the trainer fits your foot perfectly then it doesn’t matter if they’re a little on the heavy side – comfort comes first, and we think a lot of people will find the Adidas Terrex Soulstride a very comfortable shoe. Not least because of the 10mm drop, which is very similar to traditional trainer, and thick EVA cushioning.

The padded tongue also ensures you can draw the laces in well to get a very snug fit. And it’s good that Adidas are starting to include more recycled materials too.