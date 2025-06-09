I tested these super-comfortable Adidas Terrex hiking shoes on the trails and gave them a near-perfect score - and now you can get them for 60% off

In the market for a new pair of high-quality hiking shoes to help you navigate the trails this summer? Then check out this awesome deal on one of my favorite pairs.

The Adidas Terrex Skychasers are among the best hiking shoes I've ever tested, and they're now available for just $64 on the Adidas website.

These high quality trekking shoes are built for comfortable, stable hiking excursions over varied terrain, in all weather conditions. They feature tough, synthetic and textile exteriors with plenty of protection from trail debris and dependable Gore-Tex waterproof exteriors.

Inside, your feet are cushioned by soft and responsive OrthoLite foam sockliners and Lightstrike midsoles, which offer support over many miles in the wilderness.

I tested this pair in all kinds of weather for my four-and-a-half-star review and had very few complaints. They were especially impressive over wet or uneven trails, thanks to the aggressive Continental rubber outsoles. Their 4.5mm lugs dug into slippery surfaces and kept me stable at all times.

The Adidas Terrex Skychaser hiking shoes are a great pair for all seasons, and their reduced price of $64 is frankly a steal. So be quick and take advantage of this epic offer while you still can.

This pair is also available in women's sizes for its list price of $120.

