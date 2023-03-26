Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant review: a well-engineered ski and snowboard bib that’s built to last

Lightweight, durable, waterproof and breathable, these are ski pants that will keep you dry and comfortable during the worst weather the mountains can throw at you. They come with Arc’teryx’s virtually peerless build quality and in a wide range of sizes that make it easy to find the right fit. Their price tag isn’t bargain basement but they should last for many years.

Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant: first impressions

Waterproof, breathable, rugged, lightly insulated and great fitting, the Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant is a serious contender for the best men’s ski pants currently available.

Specifications • List price: $650 (US) / £520 (UK)

• Colors: Forage / Daze / Black

• Sizes : S-S, M-S, L-S, M-T, L-T, XL-T, XS-R, S-R, M-R, L-R, XL-3, XXL-R

• Waterproofing : Gore-Tex

• Insulation: Flannel backer

• Compatibility: All mountain

The Sabres feature a three-layer Gore-Tex shell paired with a flannel backer that adds light insulation.

Vancouver-based mountain specialists Arc’teryx make some of the highest-end ski gear available – with equally eye-wateringly high-end prices to match – and the Sabre Bib is no exception. However, it feels beautifully made and ready to battle the elements for many seasons to come. We put the Sabre Bib to the test in the Alps to find out whether it genuinely justifies that price tag when it comes to how it copes and performs where it really matters – on the slopes.

Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant: on the slopes

The Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant on test in France’s Les Trois Vallées in the Alps (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

The Arc’teryx Sabre Bib was delivered to me midway through a two-week trip to Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world. After days of sunshine the forecast was for cloud and heavy snow. This was the perfect time to try out what are meant to be some of the most weatherproof ski pants in the business.

Wind and snow combined during a blustery day that relentlessly hurled the white stuff towards me. Despite the harsh conditions I felt well protected by the Arc’teryx Sabre. The three-layer Gore-Tex shell shuts out moisture while the extra coverage of the bib design meant no sneaky flakes of snow that crept under my ski jacket could reach my mid layers. There are two zippered thigh pockets and a zippered chest pocket, which is where I stashed my phone – my body heat meant the battery lasted longer.

With a huge range of sizes available, the Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant felt tailor made on me (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

A soft flannel backer makes the Sabre extremely comfortable next to your skin should conditions be too warm to warrant wearing a base layer underneath. Meanwhile, articulation in the knees and hips means the Sabre Bib Pant offers an excellent range of motion.

One of the best things about the Arc’teryx Sabre Bib Pant is the wide range of sizes it comes in. As well as the usual range of S through to XXL, it comes in short and tall inseam lengths. This means skiers like me, who aren’t of average size, can have a pair of ski pants that don’t flap around your calves or drag along the floor. I’m 6’ 5” and my size LT (large-tall) pair couldn’t have fitted me any better if a tailor had made them.