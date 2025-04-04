REI just slashed the prices on a ton of premium snow sports gear – we've hand-picked the 7 best deals you don't want to miss
With savings of over $200 off Patagonia pants, Helly Hansen jackets and Smith goggles, you're going to want to take one last look at winter
The end of ski season doesn't have to be all bad news. REI just launched a massive sale on snow gear, and you can save hundreds of dollars on the best ski jackets and pants, goggles and bindings from brands like Patagonia, Helly Hansen and Smith.
Is there a big ticket item like the Helly Hansen Alpha 4.0 ski jacket that you've been holding out on? If so, now's the time to pounce, as you can save a gigantic 50% on it. Even if you're in the market for something small, like new ski goggles, you can grab a top-rated pair from Smith for less than $50 right now, which is a huge steal.
We've scoured the deals for you and rounded up the seven best ones below, all of which are highly rated by skiers and deeply discounted between 30% and 50% off. If you want to browse further, here are some quick links to the best discounts:
- Up to 50% off snow clothing from Patagonia, Burton, Flylow & more
- Up to 30% off selected Atomic, Rossignol, and Salomon Skis/Boots
- Up to 40% off All Burton Snowboards/boots/bindings
- Up to 40% off selected Smith Snow Helmets/Goggles
- Up to 30% off ALL Giro Snow Helmets/Goggles
The 7 best deals in REI's snow sports sale
Helly Hansen Men's Alpha 4.0 Insulated Jacket: $475 $236.83 at REI
Save $235 Not only is this insulated jacket highly-rated among skiers, it's the REI staff top pick for ski jackets and has all the frills we expect from a Helly jacket, from a Life Pocket and RECCO reflector to breathable insulation, poweder skirt and water-repellancy.
Helly Hansen Women's Kvitfjell Race Insulated Jacket: $600 $299.83 at REI
Save $300 I skied all winter long in this jacket, from Verbier to Chamonix and it's warm, highly technical and super stylish. Grab it while it's cheap(ish) and be the envy of apres.
Patagonia Men's SnowDrifter Jacket: $449 $223.83 at REI
Save $216 If you want a lighter shell for skiing and snowboarding, the top-rated SnowDrifter is lightweight and backcountry-ready, commbining stretchy fabric for uphill performance with serious storm protection to keep you dry when you're chasing powder.
Patagonia Storm Shift Pants: $399 $199.83 at REI
Save $100 If you're game to get outside in any conditions, you need winter gear that can keep up. The men's Patagonia Storm Shift pants are waterproof, windproof and ready to chase down fresh powder.
This deal also applies to women's sizing.
Smith Drift Snow Goggles: $80 $47.93 at REI
Save $32 Top-rated by skiers, easily find your lines with the clear vision and sleek medium fit of the Smith Drift snow goggles. Their active ventilation boosts air flow and reduces fogging in even the worst conditions.
Smartwool Classic All Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top: $90 $67.73 at REI
Save $32 This Colorado company is the gold standard when it comes to base layers and we gave this luxurious top a nearly perfect score for its performance in cold weather.
This deal also applies to women's sizing.
Smith Vantage Mips Snow Helmet: $275 $164.93 at REI
Save $90 This award-winning helmet is built for alpine touring, with extra impact protection, plenty of airflow, and a comfortable Boa 360° fit system for less distraction in the backcountry.
Save 26% on women's sizing.
All discounts are based on original prices, while supplies last, and we've noticed some items are already in short supply so we recommend you act fast if you see a deal you like.
Want deals like this year-round? Consider becoming an REI Co-Op member and you'll get an annual 10% back on all eligible purchases plus more membership benefits for life, such as exclusive sales. Just head over to REI's membership page and join today for a one-off payment of $30.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
