We gave these "surprisingly rugged" Patagonia pants a perfect 5 stars for spring skiing – now they're a huge 30% off

Spring skiing is here and there are some great deals to be found on cold-weather gear that you can still get some action out of before the season ends. Right now, you can pick up the excellent Patagonia Storm Shift Pants for just $278.99 at Patagonia. That's a giant 30% off the regular asking price for these ski pants, which we found to be "surprisingly rugged" when we tested them in Iceland.

"The Patagonia Women’s Storm Shift Pants have seen me experiencing more powder days in Iceland than I ever thought possible. Having kit that could perform in a wider variety of weather conditions – keeping the heat in when chilly and dumping it when things got warmer – was of utmost importance," says Advnture contributor Jessie Leong, who was a big fan of the design and overall cut of these trousers.

Built with two layers of Gore-Tex protection to keep the elements out, these pants have a unique liner for a dose of wicking warmth and snag-free layering.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Smolder Blue colorway, but you can also save 30% on the Insulated Storm Shift Pants in both men's and women's sizing if you're looking for something a little warmer.

If you're looking for a deal on these pants but aren't in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Storm Shift Pants where you are.

Patagonia Women's Storm Shift Pants: $399 $278.99 at Patagonia

Save $120 Designed to complement a rider's natural movement, the Storm Shift Pants are built of 2-layer GORE-TEX ePE fabric for waterproof storm protection in all conditions.

Patagonia Insulated Storm Shift Pants: $449 $313.99 at Patagonia

Save $136 The Insulated Storm Shift Pants are the warmest in Patagonia's Snow line, with 2-layer GORE-TEX ePE fabric, 60-g Thermogreen insulation, and a baffled, supersoft interior for wicking, waterproof warmth in even the coldest conditions. Check women's sizing.

They also have an in-built RECCO reflector for backcountry touring and outer thigh vents for skinning and spring days.

