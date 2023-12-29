Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hood fleece jacket review: a stylish snow sports mid layer that excels in a niche role

Mostly recycled and made from a material that sheds less than others

The Haglöfs Vassi Mid hoody is a well-constructed piece that excels as a mid layer for skiing or snowboarding. Plenty of pockets and large zip pulls that are easy to use with gloves on make it ideal for this purpose. Made with recycled polyester and reduced microfiber shedding it’s also been built with the environment in mind.

Jack McKeown Advnture contributor Jack McKeown is a Scottish journalist, hiker, skier, runner and beach volleyball player. Having walked many of Scotland’s long distance trails, last year saw him tackle his first ultramarathon. He lives in Dundee and in his spare time Jack and his golden retriever Bracken are often to be found exploring the mountains, forests, lochs and rivers of Highland Perthshire.

Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hood: first impressions

The Haglöfs Vassi Mid (available direct from Haglöfs) is a technical fleece designed as a snow sports mid layer but useful for a whole range of outdoor activities. It’s constructed primarily from a fabric called Polartec Power Air. This, Haglöfs says, sheds five times less microfiber than other premium fleece materials, making it kinder on the environment.

Specifications • List price: £170 (UK) / €200 (EU)

• Fabric: Mostly recycled polyester (91%), elastane (9%)

• Weight (men’s M): 475g / 17oz

• Gender availability: Men’s and Women’s versions available

• Sizes: Men’s: S-XXL; Women’s: XS-XL

• Colors: Olive Green / Steel Blue / True Black

The hoody features stretchy side panels that improve breathability and also enhance freedom of movement. The fleece hood offers a good level of insulation. An adjustable hem allows you to cinch the bottom of the jacket in to keep drafts out, and thumb loops allow you to easily slip the sleeves under a pair of gloves, cutting out any cold spots around your wrists.

There are two hand pockets and a good-sized chest pocket. The zips have large tie-pulls on them so you can pull them up or down easily even when wearing gloves.

While not offering as much protection as a softshell the tough face fabric provides more wind resistance than most mid layers.

The fleece is relatively thin and won’t keep you cozy in properly cold weather. That’s not what the Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hoody is designed for, though; instead it’s aimed at high-output winter pursuits such as backcountry skiing (when you need to layer), and here is where it excels as one of the best fleeces out there.

Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hood: on the trails

The Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hood fleece jacket does a great job wicking away sweat (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

I wore the Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hoody during some early year skiing escapades at Glenshee, in the chilly embrace of the Scottish Highlands. On properly cold days it wasn’t quite thick enough to provide the thermal protection I needed, even under an Arc’teryx Rush jacket and I had to double up with a second fleece layer.

However, the Vassi Mid Hood came into its own on short but strenuous uphill hikes to reach an off-piste run. Having carried skis and boots up a steep slope for five minutes I was breathing hard and starting to seriously sweat. This fleece top came to my rescue, preventing me from overheating, and its ability to quickly wick away sweat from the body came in very handy indeed.

Aside from such occasions when I’m out adventuring in the hills and in need of a dynamic mid layer, the trim fit and stylish design of the Haglöfs Vassi Mid Hood mean I also find myself throwing it on for occasions as varied as eating outside on cool summers evenings, enjoying trips to the pub and taking the dog for walks in the woods and park.