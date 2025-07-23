Our experts gave the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar Sapphire a near perfect rating on test, and it's now more than $230 off

Are you in the market for a super-smart Garmin watch to help you up your game on the trails and smash that elusive PB? Then check out this awesome deal on one of our favorite Garmin watches, now over $230 off!

Garmin devices don't usually come cheap, but we've managed to find the high-tech Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition smartwatch for just $684.95 at Walmart.

This reliable fitness tracker serves as a durable companion for runners and other outdoor enthusiasts who want to take their performance to the next level. It's 1.3in (3.3cm) solar-charging sapphire display is protected by a fiber-reinforced polymer case and sturdy titanium bezel, tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water-resistance.

Once you've strapped your hiking boots or running shoes on, you can measure your progress with a detailed array of fitness trackers.

"Fenix 7 Pro can track stats including running power, cadence, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time without the need for any external sensors," explained running expert Cat Ellis in her review for Advnture.

"It's interesting to see how these vary as you change your pace, and it's a very useful tool if you're working on increasing your cadence and running more efficiently," she added, giving the Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition a rare four-and-a-half-star rating.

The other feature worth mentioning is the solar-charging. Just three hours of sunlight per day gets you up to 22 days of charge in smartwatch mode, making this watch a great option for long-distance runs or multi-day hiking trips.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition: $917.99 $684.95 at Walmart

Save $233 This dependable Garmin watch combines a sturdy and resilient exterior with plenty of handy health trackers to help you improve on the trails. It's super-smart solar-charging is also useful, and can provide up to 22 days of battery in smart watch mode.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deals where you are: