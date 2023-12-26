Sidas Trail Protect Socks review: sayonara to slippage

A grippy sock that stays put around your foot and in your shoe to help prevent blisters on long runs and hikes.

Meet the tester

Claire Maxted Advnture contributor and passionate trail runner Claire is one of our leading trail running experts. The co-founder and former editor of Trail Running magazine now runs her own YouTube channel and loves nothing more than hitting the trails. She’s tested countless trail running shoes in her time and knows a good pair when she sees one.

Sidas Trail Protect: first impressions

The Sidas Trail Protect Socks’ genius is undoubtedly their silicone gripper band. I haven’t seen this on a sock before (not even the ones we recommend in our guide to the best trail running socks) and I’m left thinking – why not? It’s a fantastic way to ensure the sock stays in place around your foot without slipping down, and also helps it grip within your trail running shoes too for increased security on uneven ground.

Specifications • List price: $20 (USA) / £21 (UK)

• Weight (pair UK 6): 34g / 1.2oz

• Colors: Unisex Black & White / Black & Gray / Black & Pink / Navy & Blue / Blue & Light Blue / Blue & Orange

• Anti-odor: Polygiene

• Compatibility: All running and hiking – road, trail and ultra

The cushioning at the toes, heel and ankle is well placed for either softening impact or stopping you whacking your ankle with your other foot when tired, but overall the sock has a slim, responsive feel to it. The venting and support at the arch feels incredibly comfortable, wicking away sweat on hot days but still providing comfort. The Polygiene fibers throughout make them pong less quickly, meaning you can also be more eco-friendly by not washing them as often!

Eco-wise, production is in Portugal for a low carbon-footprint for European sales. They don’t use recycled yarns as they’re less durable, and they are 100% synthetic so can be recycled at end of their life. However, the high thread count ensures durability and longevity. Lastly, the Trail Protects are available in a wide variety of colors and sizes to suit all runners.

Sidas Trail Protect: on the trails

A wearer’s-eye-view of the Sidas Trail Protect socks (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

These Sidas Trail Protect Socks got us through the Lakeland 50 mile ultra – which equated to almost 15 hours of Lake District drizzle – with zero blisters, so that was very impressive. I put this down to the silicone gripper keeping the socks in place both around the feet and also within the shoe.

This is a fantastic idea and I don’t know why more sock brands don’t jump on this bandwagon.

Just in case you couldn’t work it out, here I am highlighting the silicone gripper strip that I wax lyrical about at various points in this review (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

The only downside to the gripper band is that it’s thinner and less cushioned than the rest of the sock so you have to be careful that it doesn’t lie directly under your final lace and so cause rubbing, but this can easily be achieved once you’re aware of it. The other downside is the price – you have to consider these an investment at a whopping £21 per pair, though I can vouch for the fact they remain comfortable for many, many miles. Such durability is also eco-friendly.

Some runners might like a thicker sock – it depends how snug a fit you need in your shoe – but these are slim apart from the sensible areas of cushioning at the toes, heel and ankle. (How many times have I grazed that protruding bone with the other foot when tired at the end of an ultra?). Overall, though, highly recommended.