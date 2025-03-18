Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool

The new Ininji Ultra Run No-Show Wool is built for runners who want to go the distance, without chafing

How do ultra runners run for hours or days at a time when you can't even get through a five-hour hike without forming a blister? Well, if it's Courtney Dauwalter or Tara Dower you're talking about, they have a secret weapon: Ininji toe socks. Now, the leading brand in athletic toe socks has dropped a new style that embraces the magical powers of merino wool just for runners.

Yes, we're talking about those weird socks that look a bit like foot gloves and have an individual pouch for each toe, and yes, two of the most significant trail runners on the planet right now wear them.

Courtney Dauwalter is such a big fan of Ininji toe socks that she has her own psychedelic Courtney Crew and sported them as she won four 100-mile races last year. Tara Dower, current record holder of the Appalachian Trail, has also been known to tag the California brand on Instagram.

Born in 1999, Ininji makes toe socks that are specially designed to meet the needs of runners, hikers and gym rats in various cuts, from older millennials all the way up to Gen Z. The newest drop is an addition to its thickest cushioning Ultra Run line, and is made with merino wool instead of polyester.

Born in 1999, Ininji makes toe socks that are specially designed to meet the needs of runners, hikers and gym rats (Image credit: Ininji)

Constructed with 72% merino wool, the Ininji Ultra Run No-Show Wool is built for anyone who wants to go the distance without rubbing or stink. In addition to the individual toe pouches, which keep your sweaty toes from rubbing together and creating blisters, merino wool is well known for being an excellent wicker of sweat, meaning your feet and toes will stay drier as things heat up.

The socks feature terry cushioning throughout the foot, including your toes, which increases comfort and is useful if you, like Tara, prefer shoes with a bit less foam underfoot like the Altra Mont Blanc BOA.

Best of all, if you want to wear these socks for multiple days (or longer) in a row without washing them, you can do it without your campmates hating you, since merino is famous for its antibacterial properties. Of course, these socks will be most popular with older millennials who are still mortified by the idea of anyone knowing they wear rocks, but if you were born between 1997 and 2012, don't sweat it - you can show everyone how young you are with the Outdoor Midweight Crew Wool.

The Ininji Ultra Run No-Show Wool is available now in unisex sizes S - XL from Ininji for just $20, which is only $3 more than the synthetic original and promises more comfort and functionality in every step, with less maintenance.

Never tried toe socks? Check out our article on wearing toe socks for running to understand the potential benefits.