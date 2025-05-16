"A story about trust, instinct, and the magic of moving together" – new documentary tells the story of Nova, the ultra running dog
The documentary follows ultra runner Evan Birch and his dog Nova as they embark on a 100-mile trail race together
A new documentary follows the unusual story of an ultra running dog who embarked on a 100-mile trail race.
SuperNova: the 100 Mile Dog, which you can watch below, tells the tale of Nova, a 7 year-old Hungarian Vizsla and her ultra running Dad, Evan Birch as the pair attempt to run the Orcas Island 100 race in Washington state this past February.
A former emergency responder, Birch took up running as a means to cope with work-related stress and when Nova was just four months old, she started to run with him. As his distances increased, so did Nova's.
“It was never intentional. But we've just grown together in those distances, and it's a different kind of bond. That's the best way I can describe it," Birch told us earlier this spring when we spoke to him about the adventure.
The 18-minute documentary tells the story of how Birch and his partner Cassie Hawrysh cooked up this wild plan and follows the three from training through the big race. It isn't just for dog lovers – anyone who loves running and stories about people up to big things can enjoy it and it makes for some great holiday weekend viewing.
