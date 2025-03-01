Jiayou! Jiayou! The rise and rise of trail running in China

Trail running has boomed in China over the last 15 years. The world’s second most populous nation saw a huge upsurge in interest and participation, with the number of events going from virtually nothing in 2010 to somewhere in the region of 500 by 2019. The only way, it seemed, was up.

Just when all was in full swing, a double sucker-punch took the wind of out the sails. First the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw races cancelled across the board. Then, in May 2021, tragedy struck the Gansu ultramarathon in north-western China. A brutal change in the weather in the remote, mountainous landscape between checkpoints 2 and 3 led to the deaths of 21 out of the 172 runners taking part. Organizer negligence was blamed for the tragedy, five individuals were jailed, a review of ultramarathons in China was launched and there were no races for almost a year afterwards.

Runners during the 2024 TNF 100 Moganshan Trail Running Challenge in Huzhou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost four years on from the tragedy, the momentum is starting to build anew and new trends have emerged. The UTMB World Series has recently announced two new Chinese races, taking its tally alone to five.

Meanwhile, western brands are battling with the Guochao phenomenon – the growing consumer preference for Chinese brands over the likes of Nike, Salomon and Arc’teryx. Tellingly, UTMB recently announced an exclusive three-year partnership deal with Chinese trail running brand Aonijie, who make hydration packs, socks, headlamps and more.

However, the likes of Salomon and Arc’teryx are still benefiting from the boom. A large part of their parent company Amer Sports was acquired by Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports for well above its stated value in 2019. Anta has since reaped the rewards, with Salomon and Arc’teryx going from strength to strength in the Chinese market, despite the Guochao movement.

So, in China, trail running, its athletes, events and business are thriving. The country is absolutely massive – home to varied and spectacular landscapes that most in the west are completely unaware of, places that could stage events to rival even the most legendary trail races. The potential for adventure and startling discoveries is huge, for both Chinese enthusiasts and the growing number of international athletes seeking out new experiences.

Aftermath of Gansu

Rescue workers searching for runners after the 2021 Gansu ultramarathon disaster (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wake of the Gansu disaster, trail running events in China have to adhere to stricter procedures, putting them on a par with other high-risk activities like skydiving. Organizers are required to obtain a license and there’s been a shift in the language used to advertise the events. Gone are any nods towards remote, wild adventures in marketing materials – consumers are now looking to ensure the races they’re entering are properly organized and safe. This has also had a bearing on the kind of routes and terrain many current trail races in China explore.

Nevertheless, the passion China’s trail runners felt for their sport before the events of 2020 and 2021 still burns strong, despite the fact that it is now viewed as a more dangerous pursuit than previously.

UTMB riding the wave

The UTMB World Series recently expanded its roster of Chinese race events from three to five, with Ultra-Trail Xiamen and Ultra-Trail Great Wall set to kick off in 2025. The UTMB website states that the expansion of its offer in China reflects “the growing popularity and demand for trail running in the country”. The other three events are TransLantau in Hong Kong, Ultra-Trail Ninghai and Ultra-Trail Mount Yun.

The first UTMB foray into China was the Gaoligong series, which had its inaugural races in 2018. Just under 2,000 runners took to the trails for the first race, though by 2019, this number had more than doubled to 4,000. However, the race was cancelled in 2020 and UTMB began eying up other races, while trail running began to recover from the Pandemic.

Hong Kong is home to UTMB's TransLantau (Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially, the trail running market didn’t bounce back as quickly as many would have expected, perhaps partly because of the Gansu tragedy. However, there was no doubt in the huge potential growth, and that China could well overtake the US as the world’s largest trail running community. This is why companies like UTMB are keen to capitalize, adding races to the calendar and getting cozy with Chinese trail running brands.

Anta’s masterstroke

Around half of Arc'teryx's retail stores are now in China (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

In 2019, a consortium including Chip Wilson, FountainVest Partners, Tencent and the Chinese sportswear behemoth Anta Sports bought Amer Sports for $5.2 billion, with Anta owning around 45%. The Amer Sports umbrella includes Arc’teryx, Salomon, Peak Performance and Wilson, among others. Many raised eyebrows at the move, as it was thought that the consortium had paid way over the odds for the Finnish multinational.

However, when Amer Sports went public once more in 2024, its value had risen by $1.4 billion, reflecting the meteoric growth the Chinese market had provided. According to some sources, as of March 2024 nearly half of Arc’teryx’s 138 worldwide stores are in China, while for Salomon, it’s about a quarter. Of course, this can’t all be attributed to trail running, as other outdoor pursuits have also been on the rise, but it does underline the demand for performance clothing and equipment in the country.

The rise of Chinese athletes

Chinese runners have been dominating the major trail races on home soil (Image credit: Getty Images)

The main Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc event is widely regarded was trail running’s world championships. So, using this as a marker of Chinese athlete development in the sport seems apt. Over the years, the main races have been dominated by Europeans and Americans, with France, Spain, the US and the UK the most decorated nations. Chinese athletes have yet to truly break through this domination, though there have been exceptions.

In 2018, Erenjia Jia romped home to victory in the men’s OCC (Orsières-Champex-Chamonix) 55-kilometer race. An interview in 2019 revealed that he strives to emulate his great hero, mountain running legend Kilian Jornet.

Also in 2018, Yao Miao won the CCC (Courmayeur-Champex-Chamonix) at the age of 23, having earlier set a new women’s course record on the Hong Kong 100k. After 2018, there were no podiums for any Chinese athletes until Maio returned in 2024 win the women’s OCC, a triumphant victory, particularly as she’d temporarily given up on ultras at one point to focus on road marathons.

Across 2024’s races, there was usually a Chinese athlete in the top 10. It seems that Chinese athlete’s performances, at UTMB at least, are directly proportional to the boom of the 2010s, subsequent decline and recent recovery of Chinese trail running in general.

We'll surely see some Chinese podiums in the main UTMB event in the coming years (Image credit: Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc)

Nevertheless, there are obviously fewer Chinese athletes entering European races compared to athletes from France, Spain, Italy etc. It’s likely, we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the talent that’s currently racing on China’s great trails. In China, home athletes dominate the big races and westerners who’ve competed in them speak of hugely competitive fields and the technical challenges that Chinese trail races provide.

The future of trail running in China

The sheer variety of landscapes in China makes for some mouthwatering prospects (Image credit: Getty Images)

To use an ultra running analogy, Chinese trail running came flying out the blocks before having to dig deep through dark times. Now, it seems to have picked up some pace again. “Jiayou! Jiayou!” we shout as onlookers to rally its efforts. These are exciting times.

It seems trail running in China has a healthy future, backed by the fact brands are wise to the huge untapped potential of both the nation’s runners and its beautiful landscapes. I’m sure it won’t be long before we see the Chinese flag on the podium at the main UTMB and I reckon that you can expect it to be a familiar sight at the end of races across the world.