We rarely see deals like this in winter! Get ahead of the curb and prepare for the cold with over $130 off this reversible Patagonia down jacket

Patagonia down jackets have a well-earned reputation for warmth and comfort when the temperature drops, but their premium quality demands a premium price tag. This is especially true in winter, when insulating jackets are in high demand, and reductions are sparse. So take advantage of the season and snag yourself a great deal on this snug Patagonia down jacket while you still can!

We've found the men's Patagonia Reversible Silent Down jacket for just $197.73 at REI, way down from its ordinarily hefty list price.

This winter-ready jacket is designed to handle chilly temperatures when the seasons change. It's made from a combination of polyester taffeta and high-pile fleece, and features 700-fill-power recycled down, which has been reclaimed from other down products and used in this one to provide excellent insulation from the cold.

In a unique twist, this snug Patagonia jacket is reversible, so you can wear the soft fleece and silent down taffeta fabrics both inside and out. The latter features a DWR treatment, designed to protect against the elements if you're caught in light rainfall.

The Patagonia Reversible Silent Down jacket is available in the earthy Basin green colorway, in men's sizes from XS to XL.

Patagonia men's Reversible Silent Down jacket: $329 $197.73 at REI

Save $131 Cheap Patagonia jackets are hard to come by, so snag this great deal and get your hands on a 700-fill-power recycled down jacket for less at REI. The Reversible Silent Down jacket can be worn in two ways, to suit your preference and outdoor conditions.

