Struggling with sunlight when you should be sleeping? Coleman brings light-blocking blackout tech to its Darwin tents

Can't sleep while camping? Coleman may have the answer. The outdoor brand has just released three new models of its popular Darwin tent range, featuring proprietary BlackOut technology. The tents employ special fabric that is designed to block out 99% of all light.

This should not only ensure a dark space for continued slumber when the sun rises, it also keeps the tent's interior up to 9°F (5°C) cooler during the day, according to the firm. With the summer camping season getting underway, these features are set to be extremely attractive to discerning campers.

As well as the benefits of the BlackOut technology, these tents provide SPF50+ sun protection, fire retardant fabrics and high levels of waterproofing.

Darwin 2 BlackOut

The Darwin 2 BlackOut is a compact dome tent (Image credit: Coleman)

The Darwin 2 BlackOut Tent is the smallest and lightest in the range, weighing in at 7lbs (3.2kg). It's a compact, 2-person tent that's ideal for lightweight trips and wild camping, though it's a little heavier than some of the featherweight options around. It's easy to pitch, making use of fiberglass poles to assume its structure and providing stability in challenging conditions.

As you'd expect, the tent has fully taped seams and its PU-coated, polyester flysheet boasts an impressive hydrostatic head (HH) rating of 4,500mm, so it'll keep even torrential rain at bay.

The Darwin 2 BlackOut Tent is on sale now for £109.99 in the UK.

Darwin 3+ BlackOut

The Darwin 3+ BlackOut's peaked roof makes it easier to sit up inside (Image credit: Coleman)

The Darwin 3+ BlackOut Tent benefits from the same great fabrics and technology as the Darwin 2 BlackOut, while offering a larger sleeping space and a peaked roof for additional headroom. This also provides a larger porch area by the door, complete with bathtub groundsheet – ideal for storing wet, muddy gear after a day on the trail. It weighs 11.5lbs (5.2kg), making it a great option for spontaneous car camping weekends and the like.

The Darwin 3+ BlackOut Tent has a list price of £169.99 in the UK.

Darwin 4+ BlackOut

The Darwin 4+ BlackOut is the largest in the new range (Image credit: Coleman)

The Darwin 4+ BlackOut Tent is the largest and heaviest in the range, weighing in at 15lbs (6.7kg). This 4-person tent has the same fabrics and tech as the others in the range and will accommodate up to four adults. Like the 3+, it benefits from a large porch area with a bathtub groundsheet.

The Darwin 4+ BlackOut Tent has a recommended price of £149.99 in the UK.