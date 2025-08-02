Reliable waterproofing and comfort from the get-go: Merrell's Moab 3 hiking boots are our favorite pair for a reason, and they're now available for under $100 in women's sizes!

Merrell's Moab 3 hiking boots are one of the world's most recognisable pairs, and with good reason. Their soft pigskin leather and mesh uppers, dependable Gore-Tex waterproofing, and stable Vibram outsoles combine forces to form reliable boots that are great for year-round trekking.

Right now, the women's Moab 3 Mid is available for just $90.96 at Backcountry, as the US retailer slashes prices in its semi-annual sale.

These tough Merrell boots are one of our favorite pairs here at Advnture, and top our guide to the best hiking boots due to their solid performance on the trails. Outdoors expert Matthew Jones put his pair to the test in the mountains of Wales' Eryri National Park, otherwise known as Snowdonia, and was very impressed with their weather protection and out-of-the-box comfort.

"The Gore-Tex liner has kept our feet reliably dry and mostly comfortable, and the bellows tongue enables you to negotiate puddles or slightly boggy ground with confidence," reads his four-star review for Advnture.

"They were comfortable from the get-go and have continued to remain so as they’ve worn in. The tongue and ankle cuff are well-padded, and underfoot, you get a good balance of support and cushioning to help alleviate foot fatigue."

Matthew was also keen on the chunky Vibram outsoles, which dig into wet and slippery surfaces, so you don't have to worry about losing your footing when the heavens open.

Merrell Moab 3 women's hiking boots: $129.95 $90.96 at Backcountry

Save $39 The Moab 3 hiking boots hold the top spot in our guide to the best hiking boots due to their out-of-the-box comfort, reliable waterproofing, and stable outsoles. Their pigskin leather and mesh uppers also provide a decent level of breathability while you hike.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Merrell Moab 3 hiking boots deals where you are.