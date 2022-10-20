How tight should a sports bra be for running?

Are sports bras supposed to be tight? How do you know if a sports bra is too small? Discover the difference between too tight and just right for the perfect fit for running

The best sports bra for running doesn’t just help things stay put, it can actually enhance your athletic performance when you’re out on the trails, road running or competing in a race. The right bra for running will wick moisture away to keep you cool, won’t chafe, and most importantly, support delicate tissue and keep your breasts from excessive, uncomfortable movement that distracts you from your goals. Of course, that’s only if it fits correctly. So how tight should a sports bra be?

You probably know that you don’t want your sports bra to be too loose, even if that feels more comfortable when you’re hanging out at home. As soon as you start running, you’ll want the extra support of a snugger fit, for sure. But go too tight and you might experience uncomfortable rubbing and difficulty moving and breathing properly. So how do you find the right balance? We answer all your common questions about fitting a sports bra correctly to help you find the perfect fit for running.

You probably know that you don’t want your sports bra to be too loose, even if that feels more comfortable when you’re hanging out at home (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you know if a sports bra is too small?

Obviously if you’re struggling to even get your sports bra on in the first place, you know it’s too tight, but if you can pull it on, it can be difficult at first to distinguish between just right and too tight. There are some telltale signs that your bra is too small:

The band digs into your back (use a mirror to check).

The straps dig into your shoulders.

There is overflow, meaning your breasts bulge out at the top and sides.

It’s a good idea to wear a sports bra for a few minutes, then take it off and see if it has left red lines on your shoulders or back – if so, it’s too small. If it’s too small, it will be uncomfortable and may interfere with your running, so don’t be tempted to size down for more support.

It’s a good idea to wear a sports bra for a few minutes, then take it off and see if it has left red lines on your shoulders or back (Image credit: Runderwear)

Should my boobs move in a sports bra?

Obviously you want to minimize movement as much as possible, but you don’t want to trade your ability to breathe for the appeal of concrete-like support either. After all, proper breathing is key to your performance as a runner and can affect everything from your stamina and speed to your mental state. On the other hand, too much movement means you’ll have no problem breathing but it can be really uncomfortable or even painful.

When you’re trying on a sports bra, jump up and down a few times or jog on the spot and make sure there’s not so much movement as to cause you discomfort, but that you can still breathe deeply and rhythmically.

Obviously you want to minimize movement as much as possible, but you don’t want to trade your ability to breathe for the appeal of concrete-like support either (Image credit: Stanislaw Pytel)

How tight should a sports bra be?

We’ve established that a well-fitting sports bra needs to be snug – that means no gaps between the band or straps and your skin – but not so tight that it cuts into your skin or inhibits your breathing. While you’re trying it on, you should also try these easy ways to make sure yours is the right fit for your body:

Go into the store, grab an attendant and have them measure you for your correct bra size.

When you try a bra on, raise your arms up overhead and make sure the band doesn’t ride up with you – if it does it’s too big.

Make sure you can easily slide two fingers underneath both the band and the straps of the bra.

Move around, jump and jog on the spot to ensure your bra is the right size.

A well-fitting sports bra needs to be snug (Image credit: Getty)

Do sports bras loosen over time?

Some fabric blends are less stretchy and better at retaining their integrity than others. The North Face Mountain Athletics Bra is one we’ve tested that keeps stretchy elastane to a minimum and may be easier to put on for smaller-breasted runners, but will hold up for quite some time. The Brooks Dare Strappy Run Bra contains almost four times the amount of elastane, meaning it has a lot more give for larger-breasted runners, but it will also loosen more easily. The short answer, however, is that all sports bras will loosen with use, so make sure you start with a snug fit and usually after a few wears and washes it will be perfect. When it becomes so loose that it’s no longer supportive, you can retire it to your hiking bra drawer.