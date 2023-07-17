The best deals in REI's extra-deep outlet sale

Couldn't find what you were looking for on Amazon Prime Day? Not to worry – REI has knocked up to 70% off a selection of hand-picked products in its outlet sale, with extra deep discounts lasting until July 24.

There are deals on everything you need for enjoying the outdoors, including tents, sleeping bags, hiking apparel, and footwear. We've chosen a selection of out favorite offers below, but if you prefer, you can use these quick links to go straight to a particular category.

Hand-picked REI outlet deals: all the gear on offer, with savings of up to 70%

Womenswear deals: offers on hiking and running apparel from big brands

Menswear deals: up to 50% off everything from underwear to hiking boots

Camping deals: save up to 70% off tents, furniture, stoves and other essentials

Best REI outlet deals

Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag: $219 $99.73 at REI

Save $119.27 Mountain Equipment makes dependable compact sleeping bags (the 250 Helium is a favorite of ours) and this one is less than half price at REI right now. It's designed to maintain warmth even when wet, and has a snug-fitting hood to keep you cozy at night.

Gregory Deva 70 Pack: $329.95 $213.73 at REI

Save $116.22 We've found Gregory's women's backpacks particularly well designed and comfortable, with smart suspension and cleverly designed compartments. There's over $100 off the Deva 70 at REI right now, and the deal ends July 24 if it doesn't sell out first.

Helly Hansen Odin Stretch Jacket: $240 $171.73 at REI

Save $68.27 We reviewed this compact jacket in 2021, and loved how easily it takes you from the backcountry to the city and back again. Sizes are now limited, so move fast to grab one before it sells out.

Chaco Lowdown Sandals: $85 $50.73 at REI

Save $34.27 Chaco makes some of our all-time favourite hiking sandals here at Advnture (we're particularly big fans of the Classic Flips) and these have tough lugged soles for extra traction. All three colors are on sale, and the men's version is discounted too.

Merrell Moab Speed GTX Hiking Shoes: $160 $102.73 at REI

Save $57.27 When we trail-tested the Moab Speed, we really appreciated its low weight, good internal support, and the traction of its rubber lugs on loose surfaces. This version also has a Gore-Tex membrane to keep your feet dry while allowing them to breathe.