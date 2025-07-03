Save your pennies and snag a dependable backpack from Osprey, Gregory, or Deuter as REI slashes its prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Pack up your gear and hit the trails with these great packs

A good backpack can be the difference between an enjoyable day out on the trails and a turgid trek you can't wait to complete. The best backpacks and daypacks combine enough space for all your belongings with ample support for your back and shoulders, so you can hike in comfort.

If your old pack is looking a little tired, it may be time to invest in a new one, and now is the perfect opportunity, with loads of great models on offer in the REI Independence Day sale. This mega sale lasts until July 7 and features loads of epic bargains on all sorts of outdoor equipment.

If it's a backpack you've got in mind, then you're in luck, as we've handpicked our favorite deals from Osprey, Deuter, and Gregory so you don't have to spend hours scrolling.

Among the bargains, you can find heavy-duty packs like the Deuter Aircontact Core 65 + 10, which is now $65 off, and smaller daypacks like Osprey's Sirrus 24, available for just $134.99.

If none of these deals take your fancy, you can check out the full sale for yourself.

Osprey deals

Osprey Hikelite 26 backpack: $115 $86.19 at REI

Save $29 This handy Osprey pack features bluesign-approved 100% recycled materials. Inside, there's plenty of space and lots of pockets to store all of your belongings. It's also coated in DWR treatments to battle back against the rain.

Osprey Talon 22 men's backpack: $160 $119.73 at REI

Save $40 The Talon 22 pack is a classic option for both day hiking and longer trips. It combines plenty of capacity with a comfortable fit and received a coveted four-and-a-half-star rating in our review.

Osprey Sirrus 24 women's backpack: $180 $134.99 at REI

Save $45 This lightweight women's pack is a slimmed-down model, built for day hiking and travel over rough terrain. It's made from durable 210-denier honeycomb nylon and 420-denier nylon, and features a DWR treatment to protect against rainfall.

Deuter deals

Deuter Aircontact Core 65 + 10 backpack: $260 $194.99 at REI

Save $65 This Deuter pack is a large and versatile option for weekend backpacking trips and thru-hiking. It's got 16.5Ga (75L) of capacity and aims to take the weight off your shoulders with its Aircontact back load transfer system.

Deuter Trail 18 men's backpack: $120 $89.99 at REI

Save $30 Trail 18 pack is designed for hikers who want a pack that sits close to the body without causing them to overheat. Load adjustment shoulder straps and a handy waist belt manage the weight on your back to keep you hiking in comfort.

Gregory deals

Gregory Katmai 65 plus size backpack: $309.95 $231.73 at REI

Save $78 This large Gregory hiking pack features extended straps to accommodate larger body types. We're yet to test the Katmai 65, but gave its smaller version, the Katmai 55, a glowing four-and-a-half-star rating in our review.

Maven 65 women's backpack: $279.95 $209.73 at REI

Save $70 This spacious women's hiking pack boasts an adjustable fit and breathable back panel, designed to move with your body and stop you from overheating on the trails. It's got plenty of pockets and 14.3Ga (65L) of capacity inside.

Can't find the model you're looking for? Look below for more of today's best deals on loads of awesome backpacks from Osprey, Gregory, and Deuter.

Stick with Advnture for more handpicked deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 8 to July 11.